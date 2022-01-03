Atlético-MG reacts after a scare and wins easily in the debut of Copinha – 02/01/2022

Atlético-MG began its quest for the four-time champion of the São Paulo Juniors Cup with a smooth victory. The team led by Marcos Valadares beat Desportivo Aliança, from Alagoas, by 3-1, in a game valid for the first round of group 4. The match was held at the Gilberto Siqueira Lopes Stadium, known as Gilbertão, in Lins. The goals were scored by Guilherme Santos and Rubens, twice, for Atlético, while Zanette scored the goal for the Alagoas team.

Despite the quiet victory, Galinho was scared at the beginning of the game, at 12 minutes, when the defender Zanette took advantage of a flaw in the Alvinegra defense and opened the scoring. The player from the Alagoas team was alone in the corner kick and didn’t even have to jump to score with his head. But Atlético’s reaction was very quick and the next minute the match was tied. Striker Guilherme Santos also headed in, after a cross from defender Carlos Daniel.

However, Atlético did not have a good first half. Despite hitting the crossbar, again in Guilherme Santos’ finishing, the club from Minas Gerais failed to play its game. Despite spending more time with the ball, Galinho didn’t create many clear chances and even saw Desportivo Aliança arrive sometimes in danger.

The technical, tactical and structural difference that exists between Atlético and Aliança was evident only in the final stage. At 11 minutes the match was already 3-1 for Alvinegro, with two goals from midfielder Rubens. With the advantage established, the match was even calmer for Galinho in the 16th minute, after the expulsion of right-back Juan. With the score set and several players feeling cramps, the pace of the match dropped a lot in the last 25 minutes

Atlético started the game with Gabriel Delfim, Carlos Daniel, Cauê, Léo Simoni and Luís Fernando; Daniel Borges, Emanuel and Rubens; Júlio César, Luiz Filipe and Guilherme Santos. During the final stage came Kaian Ferreira, Yan, Vitinho, Diego Acosta and Rômulo.

In the other match of group 4 of Copinha, Lins beat Andirá, from Acre, by 5-0. The team from the North of the country will face Atlético in the next round, on the 8th (Wednesday), at 17:15, once again at Gilbertão Stadium. The first two placed in each key advance in phase.