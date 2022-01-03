Atletico-MG’s reinforcement has enchanted Palmeiras, played in the floodplain and got into trouble as a pot seller

Discover the story of Ademir, Atlético-MG’s first reinforcement for 2022

Announced as the first reinforcement of the Atlético-MG in the season, Ademir went through a real saga until he managed to explode on the national scene.

Born in São Paulo, he was raised in Patrocínio-MG, where he started playing football in municipal schools and in the floodplain. While trying his luck in his career, he worked as an office boy in a women’s shoe store collecting, delivering and paying bank bills.

Then he went to work selling pots to farms in the interior of Mato Grosso do Sul on the border with Paraguay.

“I was the salesperson’s assistant, who spoke well. We used to take long trips by car for more than 1,200 kilometers to make sales. After three months, we returned to receive the promissory notes. It was an amazing and important experience to value everything. that I’ve conquered”, said Ademir, to the ESPN.com.br, in November 2021.

“Once we were on our way back from a sale and we were mistaken by the police for some guys who were transporting drugs on the road. We were taken to the police station, we were detained for about five hours and it was still raining because we were where the prisoners were sunbathing (laughs). ). We had nothing to do with it. It was a difficult passage, but today I’m counting with peace of mind,” he said.

Ademir’s first chance at a club was at age 16, when he failed a test at the International. At 18, he was approved at Uberlândia, for which he competed twice in the Mineiro sub-20. However, as he did not receive salaries and the tournaments lasted a few months, he always returned to being a salesman and playing amateur football.

The attacker’s life would only change in 2015, when he was released from SE Patrocinense after two days of sifting and soon afterwards rehired.

“A short time later, I went to play against them in a friendly for the city’s amateur team. The coach, who hadn’t seen me play yet, asked me to come back,” he said.

After finally becoming a professional the following year, Ademir defended Penapolense and Nacional-SP before standing out for CA Patrocinense-MG in the elite of Mineiro. At the end of the State, the striker was hired by América-MG, in 2018.

“My goal was to go to a Serie A club. I didn’t think twice about accepting. I spent two difficult years, with few opportunities, maybe because I didn’t have much base structure, fundamentals and where I came from. Maybe something was missing, but I continued to believe that I could make a comeback,” he stated.

Last year, he became the highlight of the team that moved up to Serie A in the Brasileirão and was a semi-finalist in the Copa do Brasil. There were 14 goals and three assists last season.

Almost going to Palmeiras

The player admitted that, in February 2021, Palmeiras even made an official proposal to hire him, but that the deal didn’t move.

“The negotiation lasted a month or so and didn’t reach what América-MG would like. I preferred not to go into details and focus on getting back.”

“I respect the decision of the club, which decided not to release me for technical reasons. They wanted to count on me because it was a very important season in the history of América-MG. They gave up values ​​because I could do my best, have a good season and help in permanence”.

“I spent a little bit difficult until I assimilated everything that was happening. After the game against Palmeiras, which I got injured, I stopped for a month and prepared myself psychologically and physically. I managed to come back very well and focused, I started scoring goals. No. it’s easy because it messes with anyone’s head,” he said.

A fan of Neymar, Messi and Mbappé, Ademir is a left-handed striker who likes to play for the right wing of the field. “They are references for most attackers who play for the side. I have characteristics of a lot of speed and dribbling, a little strength and technique and a good finishing”.

Between 2020 and 2021, the shirt 10 played 94 games and scored 29 goals. There were 13 balls in the net only in the Brasileirão last season.

The 26-year-old forward was linked to América-MG until the end of 2021.