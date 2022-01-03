Attempted robbery ends with apology under machete – News

The victim of an attempted robbery in Esperanza, Argentina, forced the suspect of the crime to kneel down and apologize for the act. The lesson, which went viral on the networks, was applied under the threat of a machete.

The armed man also forced the unidentified young man to place the order in front of a surveillance camera, installed on the street where he resides.

SANTA FE

Le robaron, atrapó the thief and machete en hand, the hizo curl in front of a security camera. Occurred on Saturday in the locality of Esperanza. pic.twitter.com/VuYEWkuQZy — Hechos y Derecho (@Hechosanderecho) December 13, 2021

According to the Chilean vehicle Meganoticias, the resident left the house with the machete in his hand, as soon as he noticed the boy inside his car, which was parked on the street.

Upon being caught by the man, the suspect took a series of blows with the weapon, as shown in the video above.

Given the commotion in the neighborhood, two residents went to find out what was happening, without interfering in the events.

Before releasing the young man, the victim of the robbery attempt took him to the vehicle, so that he could collect the belongings he supposedly intended to take.

Meganoticias adds that the boy’s punishment lasted approximately 10 minutes.

After that time, the resident decided to expel him from the place, so he wouldn’t have to call the police.

