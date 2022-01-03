Auction? Flamengo and Palmeiras fight to hire Corozo

Credit: Disclosure / Cougars

Striker Washington Corozo, 23, who is currently at Pumas, in Mexico, can be disputed by two Brazilian giants: Flamengo and Palmeiras. Both teams have shown interest in the Ecuadorian winger recently.

Abel Ferreira’s special request from Palmeiras, the player belongs to Sporting Cristal, from Peru, and will stay until half of the year at Pumas, from Mexico, a club that signed a loan contract.

With a contract until the end of 2023, Corozo is valued at 700,000 euros (BRL 4.4 million at the current price) and could become a cheap and creative alternative to reinforce the offensive sector of the two teams.

Corozo Agent in Brazil

Journalist Alvaro Cruz Santibáñez guarantees that the agent of striker Washington Corozo is in Brazil to hear the conversations between Flamengo and Palmeiras about the 23-year-old athlete. Other clubs may move to try to hire the young Ecuadorian.

Revealed by Independiente Del Valle, Corozo was signed in 2020 by Sporting Cristal, playing in 43 games and scoring 9 goals. In the current season, with the Mexico Pumas shirt, there were 19 games and five goals scored.

