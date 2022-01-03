Bahia News / Sports / EC Bahia / Find out about Bahia’s cast projection for the beginning of the 2022 season

The year 2022 has arrived and with it many changes come to Bahia. Relegated to Serie B, Tricolor will arrive very different for the new season. The rerun will be this Tuesday (4), at 9 am, at CT Evaristo de Macedo.

Without well-known names like right-back Nino Paraíba, midfielder Rodriguinho and forward Gilberto, the team led by coach Guto Ferreira has new faces like left-backs Luiz Henrique and Djalma, right-back Jonathan and defensive midfielder Rezende .

In addition to those who are arriving, Bahia will have the return of some players who were on loan. This is the case of goalkeeper Douglas Fredrich, defender Ignácio, midfielder Marco Antônio and forward Clayson.

Athletes at the base may also gain more opportunities this year, and some of them will start the season with the professional, such as right-back Douglas Borel and striker Marcelo Ryan.

The Bahia Notícias report projects the presence of 29 athletes, all with a contract valid for 2022. Check it out:

Goalkeepers: Danilo Fernandes, Douglas Friedrich, Matheus Teixeira, Mateus Claus and Dénis Júnior

Full-backs: Jonathan, Douglas Borel, Matheus Bahia, Luiz Henrique and Djalma

Defenders: Ligger, Luiz Otávio, Gustavo Henrique and Ignácio

Steering wheels: Rezende, Luizão, Lucas Araújo, Patrick and Edson

Socks: Daniel, Mugni and Marco Antônio

Strikers: Raí, Clayson, Ronaldo, Rodallega, Óscar Ruiz, Marcelo Ryan and Marcelo Cirino