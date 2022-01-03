Bangu’s coach, Felipe, who worked at the Flu, reveals his concepts

Today Bangu’s coach, Felipe, a former midfielder who had two spells and ended his career at Fluminense, spoke a little about his football concepts. Currently 44 years old, he says he likes a daring style.

— As I was a very technical player, I prioritize playing football. Losing, tying, winning is part of the process. What you cannot be afraid to play. I respect all other ways, but I do not give up my way of playing, with joy, daring – he said.

Felipe’s speech actually applies in practice. In Serie D last year, for example, he gave up his control in Moça Bonita to face Madureira in Moça Bonita, where the field was better. And won 3-1. He was the first coach to lead the team to the second stage of the fourth division.

This year, he completed a short of coaches at CBF and got the Pro License. He was ranked by Fernando Diniz, who was also a Flu player and coached the team recently (2019).

— Just having been a player is not enough. I have my vision of the field, which I acquired over time, but coaching involves a lot more things – he said.

As a player, he had two spells at Fluminense. The first in 2005, when he was champion of Rio de Janeiro. The second was in 2013, his last year of his career. For Tricolor, played a total of 62 games and scored three goals.