Barbara abandons the good life, falls into toil and corners a secret · TV News

Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will abandon the good life of a dondoca and will fall to the task as an intern at Redentor in Um Lugar ao Sol. Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond), however, will not like to see the woman in the middle of business, since she is he will work on the social project of Lara’s (Andréia Horta) restaurant and will be able to notice his interest in the cook on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. The executive will also fear that she knows about the encounter he had with his twin brother.

After brooding that her husband had an affair with Janine (Indira Nascimento), Santiago’s youngest (José de Abreu) ​​will choose another target for her jealousy: Joy (Lara Tremouroux). Not knowing that the husband is blackmailed by the graffiti artist, the heiress will follow the faker’s car and see him with the young woman in the scenes from chapter of this Monday (3).

Shortly thereafter, the spoiled one will get involved in another family problem. She will find out from Nicole (Ana Baird) that her father arranged an advertising campaign for Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão). Repressed, the little girl will reveal everything to her older sister, causing an ugly fight between Santiago and his eldest daughter.

In view of the idleness and the capacity of the youngest to generate confusion, the patriarch of the Assunção will propose that Barbara act as an intern in the family business. He will just suggest that she follow the social project that her husband implemented at Noca’s (Marieta Severo) restaurant. The scenes will air on Friday’s chapter (7).

Committed to impressing Christian, the character of Alinne Moraes will accept the proposal. The executive, however, will despair when he discovers that the rich woman went to the restaurant for a visit and will run after her.

There, the fake writer will not show interest in trying the food made by Noca, leaving Lara and her grandmother disconcerted by the little attention made by the rich woman. Barbara’s husband will go to the scene and treat his ex-fiancee coldly, afraid of once again getting on the woman’s jealousy radar.

From then on, he will do everything so that the woman doesn’t find out anything about the night the twins met, and Elenice’s son (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) ended up dead.

Christian will be in Barbara’s crosshairs

Chapter summary

Monday, 3/1 (Chapter 49)

Lara is offended by Matthew’s distrust. Cecilia admires Rebeca when she sees her mother posing for the photo shoot. Ana Virgínia is happy with the reconciliation of Breno and Ilana. Joy asks Christian/Renato for money to pay for Adel’s surgery. Barbara follows Christian/Renato’s car with Nicole and catches Joy in her husband’s vehicle. Redentor’s audit report is completed without finding any evidence of fraud or embezzlement.

The psychologist at Luan’s school alerts Érica to the drop in her son’s performance in studies and suggests that the poor result may be associated with the absence from Santiago. Lara tells Mateus that she’ll meet Christian/Renato to show her the project for the school-restaurant. Gabriela tells Ilana and Breno that they will have to make a decision regarding the pregnancy.

Tuesday, 4/1 (Chapter 50)

Ilana asks Gabriela what decision the doctor would make if she was pregnant with twins. Erica asks Santiago to keep in touch with Luan. Lara tells Matthew that she wants to have a child. Bela wonders at Cecília’s resistance to accepting her relationship with Felipe. Breno and Ilana do not understand each other about the decision to deliver prematurely.

Ana Virgínia discovers that Julia used her prescription to recommend medication to a friend. Barbara is perplexed to learn from Nicole that the advertising campaign that Rebeca did was arranged by Santiago. Erica and Santiago kiss. Barbara tells Rebeca that Santiago arranged the campaign for her to participate.

Wednesday, 5/1 (Chapter 51)

Santiago is devastated by Rebeca’s reaction. Rebeca argues with Cecilia, who tells her mother that she does not accept the fact that she is no longer young. Felipe finds Rebeca and the two kiss. Felipe ends his relationship with Bela. Ilana apologizes to Rebeca for having arranged the campaign with Santiago. Ilana agrees with Breno, opting for premature birth.

Lara starts classes to train professionals to work in restaurants. Christian/Renato and Lara suffer a robbery and are placed inside the restaurant’s warehouse. Mateus goes after Lara at the restaurant and catches the woman next to Christian/Renato.

Thursday, 6/1 (Chapter 52)

Noca tells Lara that Matthew’s jealousy is understandable. Rebeca denies having been with Felipe, when questioned by Cecília. Lara reveals to Noca that she can’t get involved with Christian/Renato. Ravi advises Christian/Renato to walk away from Lara. Felipe tells Ana Virgínia that he might need therapy.

Ilana apologizes to Gabriela for having disappeared from the doctor’s life. Ilana leaves Breno in disbelief by giving up on giving birth prematurely. Breno asks Ilana if she had an affair with Gabriela. Rebeca and Felipe decide to live a secret romance.

Friday, 7/1 (Chapter 53)

Ilana and Breno argue and decide that Gabriela will no longer be the couple’s doctor. Breno accepts to pose as Cecilia’s father to help the girl rent an apartment. Rebeca is stunned to realize that she was photographed with Felipe by a paparazzo.

Santiago proposes that Barbara act as an intern at Redentor, following the social project that Christian/Renato implemented at the Noca restaurant. Julia overhears two friends talking badly about her performance as a singer. Christian/Renato goes after Barbara when he finds out that the woman went to Noca’s restaurant.

Saturday, 8/1 (Chapter 54)

Barbara shows no interest in trying the food at Noca’s restaurant, leaving Lara and her grandmother baffled. Felipe is worried about Julia’s financial situation. Rebeca doesn’t like the idea of ​​Cecilia to rent an apartment. Lara is forced to give the money for Gesiel’s return ticket, given the threat of a lawsuit that the elderly man’s daughter makes to Noca.

Cecilia reveals to Bela her interest in Breno. Christian/Renato apologizes to Lara and justifies the cold way he treated her in front of Barbara. Ilana goes into labor and demands to undergo the procedure with Gabriela.

The chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol are provided by Globo and are subject to change without notice

