Barcelona is about to settle with former Real Madrid striker details, newspaper says

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

After announcing Ferrán Torres, the culé club is close to a hit with Álvaro Morata

Seeking to strengthen the offensive sector for the season, the Barcelona is close to announcing one more reinforcement. According to the newspaper At, it’s about if Alvaro Morata.

currently at youth, the attacker is about to be the new culé booster. According to the Spanish vehicle, negotiations have advanced and the Spaniard is ‘95% right’.

Barcelona reached an agreement with Juventus and the Madrid’s athletic. Morata will leave Turin and will be loaned to barça, who signed a call option with the Mattresses, holders of the economic rights of the player.

If the negotiation takes place, according to the At, the 29-year-old forward would sign an 18-month contract with the Camp Nou team. The tendency is for Xavi to have Spaniard for the Super Cup match, against the Real Madrid, on January 12th.

Revealed by the Santiago Bernabéu club, Morata also played for Juventus, twice, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. Through the Spain, disputed twice the european cup, in 2016 and 2021.

