Barcelona officially unveils Ferrán Torres, but has not signed up for the Spanish Championship yet | spanish football

However, the Catalan club has yet to register the player in the Spanish Championship. The reason? The club needs to lower its payroll because of financial fair play.

– We know where we are and the problems with financial fair play. The reality is that when we signed Ferrán we knew that we had no salary limit, but we made the commitment and we have worked in various ways and we are convinced that we will make it before Sunday. It’s our prediction – said Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s football director, during the presentation conference, in which he and Joan Laporta, the club’s president, were bombarded with questions about Haaland. However, both avoided questions about a possible signing of the Norwegian prodigy from Borussia Dortmund.

Also according to Alemany, there is a forecast of some departures of players in the coming weeks should lighten the sheet. The Austrian Yousouf Demir and the Dutch Luuk De Jong, who are on loan, would be the first to leave the culé club.

Oblivious to bureaucratic problems, Ferran Torres did not hide his joy at returning to Spanish football. The player, who cost around 45 million euros ($290 million) to Barcelona’s coffers according to Spanish media, was revealed at Valencia before moving to City in 2020.

– These are being very special days. Very grateful to the president and the officers for the reception. I’m looking forward to playing at Camp Nou – said Ferran Torres, who is recovering from a broken foot.

Asked by Xavi after Agüero’s early retirement to bolster Barça’s attack, Ferran Torres praised Pep Guardiola, his Manchester City coach.

– I learned a lot, he is one of the best coaches in the world. I have a lot of beautiful memories.