BBB22 will have secret button and program dynamic changes; check out · TV news

Big Brother Brasil 22 debuts on the 17th under the command of new presenter Tadeu Schmidt. The reality show will have a secret button, a black room and changes in the leader’s cinema and in the use of stakes. The traditional first week immunity test will remain. Participants will continue to be divided into groups Pipoca (anonymous) and Camarote (famous).

Director JB de Oliveira, Boninho, has already given spoilers on his Instagram profile. In a publication he claims he will have a button on the reality show. Mysterious, the executive hinted that the item will be used when participants want to give up. Since in the last edition the “bureaucracy” for Lucas Penteado’s withdrawal generated controversy.

Ana Furtado’s husband posted a second spoiler on the social network. In publication, he appears in a mysterious room. The director left the mystery in the air and didn’t give much information about the location, but showed the dark walls. “Walking around here, a black room. Is it? Damn! What is that?”, he lost.

Chances are the place is a new version of the white room. In the old room, participants are confined and must resist until the end of some punishment or they can press a red button to abandon the contest.

Another novelty is that right after the reality show on Tuesdays, the public will be able to see the film shown for the brothers in the leader’s cinema, it will be the Leader’s Cinema Session.

There will also be a change in the use of stakes, which is the money used by participants during confinement. In addition to the traditional market, they can be used to shop for parties and enhance the celebration.