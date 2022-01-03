BC president will justify inflation with water crisis, analysts say

When the year ends with inflation above the ceiling set by the government, the president of the Central Bank must justify the reasons in an open letter. Next week, Roberto Campos Neto will be the sixth head of the municipality’s history to write the document. The delivery, addressed to Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy), will take place shortly after the publication of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for December by the IBGE – scheduled for January 11th.

According to analysts, the president will justify that the Covid-19 pandemic and the water crisis were the main causes of price hikes.

In the past 91 years, the country has never faced such a severe drought. The lack of rain caused the shortage of the main water reservoirs, which forced the government to activate the thermoelectric plants to avoid a possible blackout. However, this mode of energy generation is more expensive, which pushed up the electricity bill, impacting commerce, industry and the housing sector.

As a result, consumers were taxed under the water scarcity flag, which added an extra cost of R$14.20 for every 100 kWh to the Brazilian tariff. Pulled by this and other factors, the BC admitted that the probability of inflation breaking the target ceiling is 100%.

Last year, the goal pursued by the institution was 3.75%, but according to the current rule, there is a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points upwards or downwards, being considered fulfilled if it reaches the maximum of 5.25%. It so happens that, in November, the IPCA accumulated in 12 months was already approaching 10.74%.

In BC’s latest Focus report, in which more than 100 economists make projections on the most important economic indicators, the expectation is that the IPCA ends 2021 at 10.02%.

As an argument, the BC president should mention that Selic [taxa reguladora dos juros] was raised to up to 9.25% per year – the highest in the last four years – to try to mitigate the soaring inflation. According to economists, however, the effects of this will only be felt in the long term.

“Changes take time to affect the economy. The higher Selic discourages the economy through the credit and expectation channel. If a trader, for example, does not believe that the rise is temporary, he regulates his prices with that in mind. There is an anchoring of expectations”, he stated to the metropolises the head of Economy at Rico Investimentos, Rachel de Sá.

Since the implementation of the justification by letters regime, other documents were written in 2018, 2015, 2003, 2002 and 2001. Until now, Henrique Meirelles was the only one to have to write two letters during his term, from January 2003 to December of 2010.

Understand how the choice of Selic works

Every 45 days, the Copom meets to decide whether the Selic should be changed. The Selic is known as the basic interest rate and is used by the BC to try to contain inflation – when it is high, the Selic is usually high; when inflation is on target, it is reduced.

When the rate increases, interest follows its value. This makes the cost of credit payments more expensive, both for individuals and companies, which discourages consumption and helps control prices. In addition, it is also important to realize that this rate is a reference for any credit line: loans, mortgages and cards.