BC servants articulate delivery of management positions and announce strike – 01/03/2022 – Market

In an act similar to that orchestrated by the Internal Revenue Service in recent days, the union representing Central Bank employees (Signal) started a movement to hand over leadership positions at the autarchy this Monday (3).

According to the entity, the monetary authority has around 500 commissioned positions. In a statement, Sinal said that a list will be drawn up in the coming days with the names of those who joined.

Servants ask for a salary adjustment after Congress approved a replacement forecast only for federal police officers in the 2022 Budget, with the support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“We are starting today, the idea is to hold virtual meetings with servers from all over Brazil to convince them to join, even as a form of pressure to get a meeting with the president [do BC] Roberto Campos Neto. We believe that in the next two weeks we will have a big list”, highlighted Faiad.

The servers that would eventually replace the commissioned ones will also be invited to join, giving up covering the titleholders.

In addition, Sinal announced the adhesion of BC workers to the strike of federal employees of various agencies, which will take place on the 18th, organized by Fonacate (Permanent National Forum for Typical State Careers).

According to the president of Sinal, Fábio Faiad, the objective of the mobilization is to demand a salary readjustment not only for the federal police, but also for the BC.

“We are going to make the administration unfeasible because the fair claim is not being attended to for BC servants as well,” he added.

The movement started with the delivery of commissions to the Internal Revenue Service. Sindifisco (category union) estimates that 951 auditors in management positions have already given up commissioned positions until last Thursday (30). This exceeds, according to data released by the entity, 90% of the staff.

Other careers in the federal executive and the judiciary began to complain about the expected increase in police officers. Among them are the employees of Ipea (Institute for Applied Economic Research), medical experts and agricultural auditors.