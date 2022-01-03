Beginning of the 5G network in Brazil and expansion of the metaverse: how will 2022 be in technology

Artificial intelligence should also continue to be used in more processes, including creative ones.

Facebook is one of the companies that will invest heavily in the metaverse



Technological innovations are difficult to predict, whether because of the secret that companies try to keep to surprise the world, or because of the very nature of discoveries, which are often not anticipated even by those who research them. Even so, the year 2022 promises many new developments in the sector, one of them directly linked to infrastructure. Others may arise from the deepening of existing technologies, such as the metaverse and artificial intelligence. In Brazil, the main change will be the arrival of technology for 5G mobile phone to large cities, after an auction held by Anatel on November 5, 2021. The fifth generation of internet for mobile devices is an evolution of 4G and promises to be much faster in data transmission (between 50 and 100 times faster than the previous one) and suffer less from the increase in people connected, leading to productivity gains in various sectors of the economy. It is noteworthy, however, that the forecast is that the 5G will reach the entire national territory only in 2028.

Another technology that already exists and should become more and more prevalent is the artificial intelligence (AI), the ability of machines to deal with various problems from the data they received when they were programmed, which is usually combined with “machine learning”, that is, the computer also accumulates the new data it receives to give more accurate answers . A study by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), carried out with 350 directors of technology, information and IT from companies from different sectors in the United States, United Kingdom, China, India and Brazil, estimated that artificial intelligence must be the technology with greatest impact in 2022. Sixty-six percent of them said they “strongly agree” with the fact that AI will be responsible for driving the majority of innovation processes in nearly every industry. Among the possible improvements in the technology are a more efficient communication model for sending messages to human operators, in a language that is easier to understand; the use to prevent cyber attacks, when noticing unusual patterns caused by external agents; use in autonomous vehicles; and the creation of more versatile and believable “artistic” productions. Another possibility is that of pre-made AIs, with little or no codes, for the user to feed in their own data and program the way they want. Not to mention the metaverse, in which the AI ​​will be a fundamental part.

THE metaverse is a separate chapter. A virtual reality space that emulates the real world, with different scenarios and in which people will have avatars, is a bet of companies like Microsoft, Snapchat, Samsung, Nintendo, Apple, Roblox, Google and Epic Games and, more recently, by Facebook — now called Meta, precisely because of the focus on this new world. Mark Zuckerberg’s company plans to create, for example, a tactile glove that will allow you to feel virtual objects, a bracelet that will read hand movements and project a keyboard on any flat surface and, as early as 2022, the “Cambrian project”, a new new augmented reality headset that will have a more powerful processor, with a high resolution screen and improved hand movement tracking, which can be controlled by joysticks or manual controls and must work with mixed reality. That is, both with augmented and virtual reality. The headset will include real-time eye and face tracking, allowing people to express their emotions in the metaverse. Shows by big artists like Ariana Grande and clothing lines by brands like Gucci, launched exclusively in games, are just the beginning of the Metaverse. Bill Gates, for example, predicted that by 2024 all work meetings will be in such spaces. THE Microsoft it has already adapted its video chat program, Teams, to its metaverse, Mech, using 3D avatars, and intends to create tools so that companies can offer their own metaverses to employees. Artificial Intelligence will be used to understand the wills and paths that each human will like in the metaverse, customizing the experiences.

Another frontier that should continue to expand is that of launching into space, a sector in which SpaceX, by Elon Musk, and Blue Origin, by Jeff Bezos, clash. THE SpaceX predicts the first launch of its starship, the Starship, in January, and Musk has predicted “a dozen more launches” throughout the year, as it proves to be safe. By the end of 2022, the entrepreneur hopes that Starship will already be able to put satellites into orbit to, in the future, design bigger things, like missions manned by astronauts. already the Blue Origin intends to launch the first two satellites of its Kuiper project, which wants to place no fewer than 2,326 satellites into orbit as a way of providing fast internet to the world and plans to cover 95% of the population of Planet Earth. SpaceX has a similar project, StarLink, which will use Starship as one of the launch modules. Musk’s company also intends to start launching rockets from floating platforms, to avoid problems with land launch neighbors.

Finally, one cannot forget the news from the big technology companies: the apple, for example, should launch the iPhone 14 in the second half, and before that it should have an iPad Pro with wireless charging, an iPhone SE with 5G technology, new airpods and a MacBook Air with a changed design. THE Samsung prepares for February the launch of the S22 for its main line of smartphones, as well as others for the A line (which will have numbers 23, 33, 53 and 73), throughout the year; new Micro LED, Mini LED and QD-OLED TVs and the next generation of flexible screens are other new products for the South Korean brand. THE Sony is expected to unveil new TVs, headphones and accessories for the PlayStation 5 at the CES conference on January 4, while the LG plans to announce audio devices, appliances, smart home technologies and a new TV. In 2022, the Tesla intends to launch the prototype of a humanoid robot, which moves like a human being, but the line of electric trucks was for 2023.