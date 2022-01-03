Bengals win absurd game against Chiefs and take division; Patriots and Bills go to the playoffs



Highlight of Sunday’s round was the big win of the Bengals against the Chiefs

week 17 of NFL started with big games this Sunday. With a good start from the pair Burrow and Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals won the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 at home and secured the AFC North title and a playoff spot.

Joe Burrow threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns, while Ja’Marr Chase had 11 catches for 266 and three touchdowns. The Bengals’ victory came only in the final seconds, with a sure field goal from Evan McPherson.

With the defeat, the Chiefs failed to secure the AFC’s first overall spot.

Sunday also had other divisional rivalry games and set other teams classified for the postseason with a week to go.

THE Tennessee Titans got a quiet victory against the Miami Dolphins 34-3 at home and is officially classified for the playoffs.

And there was the massacre of the New England Patriots, which hit the Jacksonville Jaguars by 50 to 10 and is also rated for postseason. From the same division as the Patriots, the buffalo bills won the Atlanta Falcons 29-15 and confirmed the playoffs spot.

See the other results of the round

New York Giants 3 x 29 Chicago Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars 10 x 50 New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams 20 x 19 Baltimore Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28 x 24 New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons 15 x 29 buffalo bills

Kansas City Chiefs 31 x 34 Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins 3 x 34 Tennessee Titans

Las Vegas Raiders 23 x 20 Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles 20 x 16 Washington

