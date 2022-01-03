Biden targets refrigerators in a US inflation plan

(Bloomberg) – US President Joe Biden announces on Monday (3) plans to combat the market power of conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing, intensifying a campaign that has lasted months and highlights anti-competitive practices in the sector as partly to blame for food inflation.

Biden will join Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Attorney General Merrick Garland in a virtual meeting with ranchers and farmers to hear complaints about consolidation in the sector.

At the same time, a newly launched portal will allow these agents to report unfair commercial practices by meatpackers.

The White House will also emphasize initiatives to combat the economic power of meatpackers, including $1 billion in federal assistance to aid the expansion of independent businesses and new competition regulations that are under consideration.

The latest announcement draws attention to Biden’s feud with the meat industry and helps portray him as a president willing to take on powerful business interests when it comes to the prices charged to the consumer.

Many of his supporters in the Democratic Party understand that months of negotiations over an economic plan have left the president far removed from the most pressing concerns of the population.

Inflation jumped to the top of public concerns after reaching its highest level in 40 years. Meats, which had accumulated a 16% increase in the 12 months up to November, made the biggest contribution to inflation in supermarkets.

Industry representatives attribute rising prices to labor shortages, rising fuel prices and constraints in supply chains.

As part of an executive order announced in July to spur competition across the economy, Biden called for a specific review of the meat and poultry processing industry. Its main economic adviser later accused meatpackers of taking advantage of the pandemic to generate abusive profits.

The US Department of Agriculture announced plans in June to study three new regulations on unfair trade practices in the meat and poultry markets. Officials anticipated that the new rules would be proposed earlier this year.

The president has named critics of corporate consolidation to key positions in his administration, including Lina Khan as the head of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Jonathan Kanter as deputy attorney general on antitrust issues.

Four large meatpackers control more than 80% of the US beef processing capacity. Concentration levels are similar for slaughtering pigs and poultry.

According to a newsletter distributed by the White House to reporters, the situation has meant that most ranchers “now have little or no choice of buyer for their products and little bargaining power.” In the quarterly balance released in November, Tyson Foods reported record profits in beef processing.

Assistance to independent meatpackers, which will come from pandemic relief funds, includes $375 million to cover financing and $100 million in loan guarantees through private banks, according to the report.

