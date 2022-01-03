Biden tells Ukrainian president to act in case of Russian invasion – News

US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodimir Zelenski on Sunday that Washington and its allies “will respond decisively” if Russia acts to invade its pro-Western neighbor, the White House reported.

Commenting on the telephone conversation between the two presidents, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said that Biden had expressed his support for diplomatic efforts, including high-level dialogues between Russian and American officials, scheduled for 9-10. January in Geneva.

“President Biden has made it clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia ever invades Ukraine,” Psaki said in a statement.

Biden also “reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

“We appreciate the unwavering support for Ukraine,” Zelenski spoke on Twitter, explaining that he had spoken with Biden about “joint actions by Ukraine, the United States and other partners to keep the peace in Europe and prevent an escalation” at a time when that a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine is feared.

The US show of support for Ukraine comes days after Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of serious consequences if Moscow invades its neighbor.

Washington and its European allies accuse Russia of threatening Ukraine with a new invasion.

About 100,000 Russian troops are concentrated near the country’s border, where Putin once occupied the Crimean region in 2014, and is accused of fomenting a pro-Russian separatist war that erupted that year in the east.

Moscow describes the presence of troops as protection for NATO expansion, even though Ukraine has not been invited to be a member of the military alliance.