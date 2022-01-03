Biden: US to ‘respond decisively’ to eventual Russian invasion of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday that the country and its allies “will respond decisively” if Russia invades Ukraine further, the White House said in a statement .

The call came days after Biden held a second conversation in a month with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border, where Russia has deployed some 100,000 troops.

“President Biden has made it clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Biden and Zelenskiy discussed preparations for a series of diplomatic meetings to deal with the crisis, according to the White House.

Zelenskiy said on Twitter that he discussed joint actions to keep peace in Europe and prevent further escalation.

“The first international lecture of the year with @POTUS proves the special nature of our relationship,” tweeted Zelenskiy. He said that the joint actions of Ukraine, the United States “and partners to keep peace in Europe, avoiding further escalation, reforms, de-ligarchy were discussed. We appreciate Ukraine’s unwavering support.

“Representatives from the United States and Russia are expected to hold talks on January 9 and 10 in Geneva, followed by talks between Russia and the NATO Council and a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Biden said he told Putin it was important for the Russians to take steps to alleviate the crisis ahead of these meetings.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser told reporters last week that Putin warned Biden that the pursuit of sanctions “could lead to a complete break in relations between our countries and Russia-West relations will be severely undermined.”

Kremlin officials have emphasized that they want assurances that any future NATO expansion must exclude Ukraine and other former Soviet countries. The Russians demanded that the military alliance remove the offensive weaponry from countries in the region.

Biden expressed support for diplomatic measures to ease tensions while reaffirming “the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the White House said.