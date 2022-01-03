Billionaires Get $1 Trillion Richer in 2021 Amid Covid Crisis – 01/02/2022 – Market

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Billionaires Get $1 Trillion Richer in 2021 Amid Covid Crisis – 01/02/2022 – Market 7 Views

The combined fortunes of the world’s 500 richest people increased by more than $1 trillion (BRL 5.57 trillion) in 2021, according to the Bloomberg Agency’s Billionaires Index.

The combined net worth of this club now exceeds US$8.4 trillion (R$46.9 trillion), more than the individual GDP of all countries except China and the United States.

Ten fortunes surpass the US$ 100 billion mark (R$ 557.9 billion). That dozen super billionaires got nearly US$ 386 billion (R$ 2.15 trillion) richer. More than 200 assets exceed US$ 10 billion (R$ 55.8 billion), according to the agency.

At the top of the ranking, Elon Musk was US$114 billion richer, totaling US$270 billion. The annual gain exceeded 70% for SpaceX founder and president of electric car factory Tesla.

Second richest person in the world, Jeff Bezos earned another $2 billion. Amazon’s founder closed the year with $192 billion in cash.

Bernard Arnault, president of the Louis Vuitton group, has $178 billion. Of this total, $63.6 billion were accumulated last year, which ensured Arnault was ranked third richest on the planet.

Bill Gates ended the year in fourth place, with US$ 138 billion, US$ 6.4 billion more than in 2020.

Larry Page, co-founder of Google, made a fortune of $128 billion by making $46 billion last year.

Today’s sixth-largest billionaire, Mark Zuckerberg made $22 billion rich. The Facebook co-founder closed 2021 with $125 billion.

The best-ranked Brazilian on the list of the greatest wealth owners, Jorge Paulo Lemann lost US$ 2.3 billion. The entrepreneur in the food sector was ranked 82nd, with a total of US$ 21.5 billion.

In a year in which millions fell into extreme poverty due to the economic consequences of the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic, the derisively richer fraction obtained extraordinary gains, boosted precisely by measures adopted to ease the impact of the crisis.

Stimuli created by the Fed (the Federal Reserve, the US central bank) helped the US stock market deliver record gains this year. Similar situations occurred in the European Union and the United Kingdom. This explains a considerable part of the growth of fortunes.

The S&P 500 index, which gathers shares of the main companies on the New York Stock Exchange, jumped 27%. Nasdaq, which concentrates companies in the technology sector, shot 22% in 2021.

With inflation reaching the highest level in four decades, the Fed began, at the end of 2021, a reduction in the injection of liquidity into the market, in addition to having announced that it will raise the basic interest rates of the economy in 2022. Changes tend to create a less favorable scenario investments in stock exchanges.

While Western world billionaires cashed amid threats to raise taxes on large fortunes, which were restricted to speeches by politicians, the situation was different in China, highlights the Bloomberg survey.

The Chinese financial elite has had its worst year since the agency began tracking wealth in 2012. Losses exceeded $61 billion.

In 2021, Beijing focused efforts on advancing its prosperity policy, while it began to regulate more severely indebted sectors.

Hui Ka Yan of the Evergrande Group, once the second-richest person in China, had his net worth reduced by $17 billion in 2021. The real estate magnate was pressured by the government to use his personal wealth to pay off the company’s debts.

Top ten fortunes and earnings in 2021*

PositionNameFortune (in billions of US$)gain on 2021 (in billions of US$)ParentsActivity
1stElon Musk270114United StatesTechnology
2ndJeff Bezos1922.04United StatesTechnology
3rdBernard Arnault17863.6FranceConsumption
4thbill Gates1386.39United StatesTechnology
5thLarry Page12846United StatesTechnology
6thMark Zuckerberg12522United StatesTechnology
7thSergey Brin12443.7United StatesTechnology
8thSteve Ballmer12039.3United StatesTechnology
9thWarren Buffett10921.3United StatesDiversified
10thLarry Ellison10727.5United StatesTechnology

*Bloomberg Billionaires Index

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Study reveals most promising professions for 2022 – Country

A survey made by PageGroup points out which are the 39 most promising professions for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved