Billionaires Get $1 Trillion Richer in 2021; Elon Musk leads | Economy

Twitter/Reproduction Elon Musk is the richest person in the world

In a year of crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the combined fortune of the 500 richest people in the world increased by more than US$ 1 trillion (BRL 5.57 trillion, in direct conversion) in 2021, according to Bloomberg .

Now, the combined net worth of these people exceeds US$8.4 trillion (R$46.9 trillion). This value is greater than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of all countries except China and the United States.

Ten people around the world have a fortune greater than US$ 100 billion (BRL 557.9 billion), a group that became almost US$ 386 billion (BRL 2.15 trillion) richer in 2021. Furthermore, according to Bloomberg, for the first time in history, more than 200 assets surpassed US$ 10 billion (R$ 55.8 billion).

The richest person in the world is Elon Musk, who saw his wealth increase by $114 billion in 2021, about 70% of the previous total, to reach $270 billion. See the ranking of the richest in the world:

Tesla’s Elon Musk – $270 billion in equity (won $114 billion in 2021); Jeff Bezos of Amazon – $192 billion worth (won $2 billion in 2021); Bernard Arnault of Louis Vuitton – $178 billion in equity (won $66.6 billion in 2021); Microsoft’s Bill Gates – $138 billion in equity (won $6.4 billion in 2021); Larry Page of Google – $128 billion worth (won $46 billion in 2021); Mark Zuckerberg of Meta – $125 billion worth (won $22 billion in 2021).

The first Brazilian to appear on the list is Jorge Paulo Lemann, in 82nd place. In 2021, the entrepreneur in the food sector lost US$ 2.3 billion, totaling a fortune of US$ 21.5 billion.

While the smallest portion of the richest people in the world accumulated trillions of reais, the immense poorest population found itself in an even more difficult situation during the Covid-19 pandemic. In October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had projected that 75 million people would fall into extreme poverty by 2021.