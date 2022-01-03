Bitcoin Records New High in Mining Indicator – Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Hash Rate (BTC) numbers set new highs on Sunday night after crossing the previous top of mid-2021, according to data from the analysis tool Glassnode.

Hash rate refers to the amount of computing power used by miners dedicated to issuing new bitcoins and verifying new transactions on the Bitcoin network. Millions of calculations are solved every second to ‘discover’ new blocks, in a process widely known as mining.

Higher hash rates mean a stronger and more secure network, making it difficult for a group of intruders to execute a 51% attack and gain control of the network.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

But maintenance of this intensive machinery is expensive and requires high technical knowledge – which has historically led miners to settle in regions in the interior of China, where labor is accessible and weather conditions are favorable.

The Chinese government, however, is not a lover of cryptocurrencies. The crackdown on local miners and mining companies last year sent Bitcoin’s hash rate plummeting from over 190 exahashes per second in April 2021 to as much as 61 exahashes per second in June.

Data at the time estimated that more than 46% of Bitcoin’s computing power was provided by Chinese miners. Since then, the ban has led to an exodus of Chinese miners to other regions such as Kazakhstan, Iran and the United States.

But Bitcoin recovered and the network didn’t take long to recover: Glassnode data shows that hash rates increased to 201 exahashes on Saturday (1), surpassing the levels of April 2021.

Some experts say the recovery shows the network’s resilience after a sudden drop last year. “The attrition and full recovery from a more than 50% drop due to a mining ban by the country with the most mining power was an important milestone in the network’s resilience,” said Casa digital wallet founder and Bitcoin developer Jameson Lopp, in a tweet on Sunday night (2).

According to data from Glassnode, Bitcoin’s hash rate is around 189 exahashes per second this Monday morning (3).

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related