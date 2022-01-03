Healthy young adults in New Brunswick are falling ill with crippling symptoms

Dozens of young people without preexisting illnesses are developing symptoms of a new illness as activists and family members suspect a cover-up by the local government.

A whistleblower for the Vitalité Health Network in New Brunswick told The Guardian on Sunday that symptoms include hallucinations, difficulty thinking, limited mobility, insomnia and rapid weight loss. The local government has struggled to rule out the growing number of cases like Alzheimer’s or other unusual neurological diseases outside the elderly.

Although the official number of recorded cases since the mysterious disease was publicly recognized in early spring has not risen from 48, several sources told The Guardian that up to 150 people may have contracted rapid motion sickness. Even more young people need to be evaluated, and several have died.

“I’m really worried about these cases because they seem to evolve so fast,” the source told the channel, acknowledging that “we owe them some kind of explanation.”

One of the most disturbing elements of this condition is how little is known about transmission. In at least nine cases, caregivers and others in close contact with sick individuals developed symptoms similar to those of the sick, suggesting that the disease not only spreads easily among unrelated individuals, but that there may be environmental factors involved. Some have compared the disease to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a fatal brain disease caused by misshapen proteins called prions, although screening did not yield any confirmed cases of CJD.

The province has struggled to keep the cases under wraps – the cluster of cases only became public last year, when a memo was leaked to the media, and the government insisted that the “group” itself is just the result of “misdiagnosis” grouping unrelated diseases. Authorities declared in October that eight fatal cases were due to “known and unrelated pathologies” rather than a shared and unknown illness. An epidemiological report released in October allegedly ruled out any food, behavioral or environmental exposure that could explain the problem.

However, another public health scientist who sought to remain anonymous suggested that the government was covering something up. “The fact that we have a younger spectrum of patients here is a very strong argument against what appears to be the New Brunswick government’s preferred position – that the cases in this cluster are being misgrouped. ”

Tim Beatty, whose father Laurie died with similar symptoms only to be posthumously declared a case of Alzheimer’s, is trying to get his father’s remains tested for neurotoxins, including β-Methylamino-L-alanine (BMAA), a cause suspicion of the disease. The local economy relies heavily on lobster fishing, and the chemical can be found in high concentrations in lobster, according to a study cited by The Guardian. Beatty and other families who have lost loved ones to the mysterious illness speculated that the government’s refusal to acknowledge the possible existence of the disease’s pole in the region could be politically or economically motivated.

“If a group of people wanted to train conspiracy theorists, then our government did a wonderful job of promoting it,” Beatty told The Guardian. “Are they just trying to create a narrative for the audience that they hope we can absorb and move away from? I just don’t understand. ”

