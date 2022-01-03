BlackBerry phones will stop working this Tuesday (4)

Soon, you won’t be able to use that old BlackBerry phone that sits in the back of your drawer somewhere.

Starting next Tuesday (4), the company will discontinue support for its classic devices with BlackBerry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier. This means that BlackBerry cell phones, even with Wi-Fi or a cellular network, will not be able to make calls, send text messages, use data, send SMS or even make calls to emergency numbers. BlackBerrys running Android continue to function normally.

While most mobile users have left BlackBerry — the latest version of its operating system was released in 2013 — the move to discontinue support for their phones represents the end of what was once considered cutting-edge technology.

The announcement was made by the company in September 2020. At the time, she justified that the decision is part of efforts to increase the concentration of security software and services for companies and governments around the world under the name BlackBerry Limited.

Since 2016, BlackBerry has mostly stayed out of the phone business, but over the years it has continued to license its brand to phone makers including TCL and more recently OnwardMobility, an Austin, Texas-based security startup, for a 5G device Blackberry running on Android software.

BlackBerry Android devices will not be affected by the end of service.

Old-school BlackBerry cell phones with physical keyboards from the late 1990s and early 2000s were once so popular that people nicknamed them “CrackBerries.” The keyboard appealed to professionals who wanted the flexibility of working away from the office with some of the tools they used on a desktop computer.

The devices have become a status symbol and an accessory to people on Wall Street, celebrities like Kim Kardashian and even President Barack Obama, thanks in part to their great reputation for safety. At its peak in 2012, the BlackBerry had more than 80 million active users.

The company started in 1996 as Research In Motion (RIM) with what it called two-way pagers. Its first gadget, the “Inter @ ctive Pager,” allowed customers to respond to pages with a physical keyboard, a sort of text message/email hybrid. Three years later, RIM introduced the name BlackBerry with the BlackBerry 850.

Eventually, BlackBerry phones gained support for email, apps, web browsing, and BBM, an encrypted text messaging platform that predated WhatsApp and survived long after the BlackBerry was overtaken by its rivals.

But Apple’s touchscreen revolution with the iPhone in 2007 made the BlackBerry’s offerings seem meager. Tried touch screens and sliding keyboard models with little success. It developed some phones without a physical keyboard, but without the BlackBerry’s main differentiator: its tactile keyboard.

BlackBerry eventually gave up on its own software, adopted Android and layered its security software. It has had some success in enterprise security software and automotive software.

Although TCL stopped making devices under the BlackBerry name in 2020, some fans are awaiting the arrival of OnwardMobility’s 5G BlackBerry device, which was originally supposed to be released in 2021. Despite the delay, its website still features a banner that says “coming up in 2021.”

Dave Goldman of CNN Business contributed to this report*.

Translated text. Click here to read the original.