Boarding at MSC Splendida suspended by Covid-19 outbreak after more than 2,000 passengers report to terminal | sea ​​port

The boarding of passengers who were going to cruise the MSC Splendida , scheduled to start this Sunday (2), was suspended. The ship’s quarantine was also announced by MSC to approximately two thousand passengers who were waiting at the departure terminal throughout the day. After the announcement of the decision, a beginning of confusion was registered in the Maritime Passenger Terminal of the city (Concais).

The MSC Splendida had already had its operation interrupted on the 30th, with passengers isolated in their cabins. The resumption of its operation, which was scheduled for this Sunday, depended on a new assessment by Anvisa, which did not authorize the vessel to continue a new voyage.

Trip interrupted: shipments on a ship docked in Santos are suspended

One hour before the announcement of the cancellation to passengers, the State Commission for Public Safety in Ports, Terminals and Waterways in SP raised the security level at Concais to II, from 5 pm onwards.

The ruling even authorized the entry of the Military Police into the Port of Santos Area, a federal area, “in case of disturbance, invasion and serious disturbance of order in the port area and inside ships”.

Ministry of Health says it will ‘evaluate measures’ after the Covid-19 outbreak on cruises in Brazil

Anvisa recommends the Ministry of Health suspend the cruise ship season

About 2,000 passengers had been waiting at Concais since 11:30 am, when the space was opened for cruise passengers, which are scheduled to board this Sunday. They had already passed Covid-19 tests and even delivered the luggage to the ship. With the statement, a beginning of turmoil formed with the disaffected.

2 of 4 Thousands of passengers waited all Sunday to find out if they could board a ship — Photo: Matheus Tagé/Jornal A Tribuna Thousands of passengers waited all Sunday to find out if they could board a ship — Photo: Matheus Tagé/Jornal A Tribuna

Although the ship has kept the schedule to continue the trip today, Anvisa had already recommended to the Ministry of Health, last Friday (31), the temporary suspension of the cruise ship season, until issues involving a possible resumption of operations. And, this Sunday (2), he reiterated the importance of the measure.

However, so far, the Ministry of Health has only informed that it will assess the appropriate measures together with the ministries related to the subject.

3 of 4 Thousands of passengers waited all Sunday to find out if they could board a ship — Photo: Matheus Tagé/Jornal A Tribuna Thousands of passengers waited all Sunday to find out if they could board a ship — Photo: Matheus Tagé/Jornal A Tribuna

During the wait, confusion was registered on the Santos pier. Many people complained about the lack of information on the part of MSC and the food served there. In the early evening, around 6:30 pm, passengers were announced that the boarding was not authorized by the regulatory agency, and that the cruise will not be able to continue with the trip scheduled for that Sunday.

4 of 4 Thousands of passengers waited all Sunday to find out if they could board a ship — Photo: Matheus Tagé/Jornal A Tribuna Thousands of passengers waited all Sunday to find out if they could board a ship — Photo: Matheus Tagé/Jornal A Tribuna

According to Anvisa, the activities of the vessels may be suspended, by determination of the agency, as a result of the identification of risks to public health or non-compliance with current health regulations.

In Rio de Janeiro (RJ), the MSC Precious docked this Sunday morning (2) with 28 cases of Covid-19 on board. Anvisa and the Strategic Information Center for Health Surveillance in Rio said they will carry out an epidemiological investigation on the ship.

MSC Preziosa has about 20 cases of Covid, according to the Rio Health Department