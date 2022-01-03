Body found in Pampulha of a man who dived on the eve of New Year’s Eve – Gerais

The body was found on the banks of the lake this Monday morning, near the Move Pampulha Station (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure)

It was confirmed that the body found on the shores of Lagoa da Pampulha this Monday morning (3/01) of the boy who had been wanted since the morning of December 31, after having been seen diving in the reflecting pool.

According to the Fire Department, the body was near the Move Pampulha Station, near number 18001. The Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) and the Civil Police were called.

Last week, firefighters were called around 11am. A witness said that he was passing by when he saw a man take off his clothes and jump into the reflecting pool. It swam for a few moments, then dove and disappeared.

Body found in Lagoa da Pampulha of a man who dived on December 31st. Aspiring Elias Cristovam de Souza Jnior, from the Fire Department, talks about the case: pic.twitter.com/Xq8Ef5sLUm — State of Minas (@em_com) January 3, 2022 According to the aspirant Elias Cristovam de Souza Jnior, a family had already gone to the search site suspecting that a relative of theirs would be the victim. “Search work was carried out throughout the weekend. This morning the body floated and was identified by the family as being of this young man, 25 years old”, he said. The man’s name was not released.

On the last day of the 23rd, a corpse seen in the current of the stream that passes through Avenida Herclito Mouro de Miranda, in Bairro Bandeirantes, was dragged to the lake, in the Parque Ecolgico.

When firefighters arrived at the scene for rescue, they had to drive away three alligators that were close to the victim.

On the 24th, Christmas Eve, another occurrence. The body of a man, showing signs of violence, was collected in the lake near the Jardim Atlntico neighborhood. After inspection by the Civil Police, he was taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of BH.