Body found in Pampulha of a man who dived on the eve of New Year’s Eve – Gerais

It was confirmed that the body found on the shores of Lagoa da Pampulha this Monday morning (3/01) of the boy who had been wanted since the morning of December 31, after having been seen diving in the reflecting pool.
According to the Fire Department, the body was near the Move Pampulha Station, near number 18001. The Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) and the Civil Police were called.
On the last day of the 23rd, a corpse seen in the current of the stream that passes through Avenida Herclito Mouro de Miranda, in Bairro Bandeirantes, was dragged to the lake, in the Parque Ecolgico.
When firefighters arrived at the scene for rescue, they had to drive away three alligators that were close to the victim.
On the 24th, Christmas Eve, another occurrence. The body of a man, showing signs of violence, was collected in the lake near the Jardim Atlntico neighborhood. After inspection by the Civil Police, he was taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of BH.