Bolão de Pontal do Araguaia wins 152 thousand at Mega da Virada, which had 24 more winning bets in MT

A pool with 100 people from Pontal do Araguaia is among the 25 bets awarded with smaller prizes in the Mega da Virada, whose draw was held on December 31, and which matched five numbers. The winning bet from Pontal do Araguaia will receive a prize of R$ 152,583.00, which must be divided between 100 people because it appears that the bet has 100 odds. Remaining around 1,525.83 for each of the 100 odds of this bet from Ponta Delgado.

The other bets contemplated in Mato Grosso are below. Remembering that the historic prize of R$ 378.9 million from Mega da Virada came out for two bets, one being in Rio de Janeiro and the other in São Paulo.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 25 bets placed in MT that matched 5 numbers in the contest number 2440 of Mega Sena and together won a total of R$ 1,831,06.56.

There were 22 simple bets and three prize pools in 10 cities in Mato Grosso. Cuiabá was the champion with 13 awarded games in the corner.

Most singles bets won a prize of R$50,800, with the exception of two games that were also made in singles, but players invested a greater amount by choosing over six tens. The result was that one of them earned BRL 254.3 thousand and the other took BRL 152.5 thousand.

Individually, the highest value was R$ 254,300 and went to a bet registered in Cuiabá, at Lotérica Leblon, located in the Jardim Leblon neighborhood. The person scored 10 tens. Also in the Capital, another simple bet of eight tens won alone the amount of R$ 152.5 thousand.

Among the raffles, the highest value was R$ 152.5 thousand, and went to the city of Pontal do Araguaia. This amount, however, will be divided by 100 people who participated in the pool.

Nationally, 1,712 bets hit the corner (five dozen) and each one will win a prize of R$50,861.33. Still, another 143,494 bets won the court (four tens) and won R$ 866.88 each.

CHECK THE WINNERS IN MT

Aripuanã – 9-share pool – R$ 101,722.59

Barra do Bugres – single bet (7 humerus) – R$ 101,722.66

Barra do Bugres – single bet (6 numbers) – R$ 50,861.33

Campo Verde – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Colíder – pool of 31 shares – R$ 101,722.47

Colniza – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Cuiabá – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Cuiabá – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Cuiabá – single bet (8 numbers) – R$ 152,583.99

Cuiabá – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Cuiabá – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Cuiabá – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Cuiabá – single bet (10 numbers) – R$ 254,306.65

Cuiabá – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Cuiabá – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Cuiabá – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Cuiabá – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Cuiabá – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Cuiabá – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Lucas do Rio Verde – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Pontal do Araguaia – pool of 100 shares – R$ 152,583.00

Querência – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Rondonópolis – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Sapezal – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

Sinop – single bet – R$ 50,861.33

