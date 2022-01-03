Bolsonaro posts new video causing crowds on the beach – Politics

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), published a video on his profiles on social networks in which he appears causing an agglomeration of supporters on a beach in Santa Catarina (SC), where the president is on vacation. In the recordings, Bolsonaro and advisers stroll along the beaches of Itaguaçu and Ubatuba, both in the municipality of São Francisco do Sul in Santa Catarina. No one wears a mask in the images – not even the president.

This Sunday was Bolsonaro’s 7th consecutive day of vacation – he was in Brasília for the last time to spend Christmas with family, and he stayed in the capital from December 23rd to 27th. Before, the agent had already taken another six days of vacation in another resort, the one in Guarujá (SP). The last official appointment recorded in Bolsonaro’s public agenda is a 30-minute meeting with Goiás Governor Ronaldo Caiado (DEM) on December 24th.

The president has been criticized on social media for not having gone to southern Bahia until now, where 153 municipalities declared an emergency situation. More than 20 people died in the region as a result of the rains.

The president’s last full day of work was on December 16, 2020, when appointments began at 8 am and ended at 7:30 pm, in Brasília. On the occasion, the president went to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for the inauguration of minister André Mendonça, appointed by him. After the civil ceremony, Bolsonaro participated in an evangelical service alongside Mendonça, who is a pastor.

In the video posted Sunday night, the president appears in a swimsuit and an orange life jacket, while supporters salute him with shouts of “uh! is Bolsonaro!” and “myth!”. In the recording, the president also pilots a jet ski with a security guard on the back of the vehicle. Yesterday, on January 1st, Bolsonaro also posted a similar video, with a crowd of supporters on Itapoá beach, also in Santa Catarina. In the images, accompanied by dancing music, Bolsonaro drives a jet ski close to the bathers.