Bolsonaro returns from SC, lands in SP and is taken to hospital with suspicion of new intestinal obstruction | Santa Catarina

President Jair Bolsonaro was taken early this Monday (3) to the Vila Nova Star Hospital, in Vila Nova Conceição, South Zone of São Paulo. The suspicion, according to his medical team, is that he has a new intestinal obstruction.

Bolsonaro arrived in São Paulo at around 1:30 am, after leaving the coast of Santa Catarina, where he spent the turn of the year. He left Forte Marechal Luz, in São Francisco do Sul (SC), at midnight on Sunday (2), aboard a Brazilian Air Force helicopter, and continued on to Joinville (SC), where he boarded for São Paulo.

Physician Antônio Luiz Macedo, who operated on Bolsonaro after the stab wound in September 2018 and has followed the evolution of the case since then, informed that the delegation reported that the president feels abdominal pain and, therefore, was taken to hospital, found Mariana Queiroz, by GloboNews.

According to Macedo, there is suspicion of a new intestinal obstruction. He, however, does not believe that further surgery is needed.

Macedo is in the Bahamas and is waiting for a plane to return to Brazil to assess the president’s picture.

The president spent New Year’s Eve in São Francisco do Sul. Period was marked by walks and crowds. He had contact with Federal Deputy Colonel Armando (PSL), who tested positive for Covid-19. Bolsonaro also lost his balance after a ride on a watercraft.

On boarding in Santa Catarina, Bolsonaro was accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, other family members, in addition to the security team.

Before the delegation’s departure, the Brazilian Air Force advised Navegantes Airport that it would take off with the two helicopters accompanying the president’s trip. The two aircraft landed in São Francisco do Sul around 23:00. Then, a convoy of vehicles with the president’s entourage was taken from the fort to the aircraft, which continued on to Joinville airport.

The president had been in San Francisco do Sul since December 27th.

Bolsonaro’s agenda does not foresee commitments on Monday or Tuesday (4).

The president’s visit to the coast of Santa Catarina was marked by motorcycle and watercraft rides, haircuts, a game at Mega da Virada, dinner in a pizzeria and even a visit to Beto Carrero Park, where he performed as a pilot after thematic show .

The vacation routine drew criticism from the president for not having interrupted the recess to monitor the situation in Bahia, hit by heavy rains.

Bolsonaro arrived in São Francisco do Sul, last Monday (27). This is the third time Bolsonaro has stayed in the city. In December 2020 and February 2021, he was also in the city. In the state, the president has been 11 times since he was elected in 2019.

Imbalance in watercraft

During a walk this Sunday (2), President Jair Bolsonaro lost his balance while getting off the watercraft he was riding on a beach in São Francisco do Sul.

According to photographer Vilmar Bannach, the president was ending the tour and when he got off the watercraft, he threw his vest to the security guards and a strong wave hit him.

The president left the watercraft at around 10:40 am. At the first stop at Praia de Itaguaçu I greet supporters and generate crowds. Then he went to Ubatuba Beach, where he also repeated the same actions.

Around 12:00, the president returned to Fort Marechal Luz and stayed on the beach. Before leaving for the tour, the president had breakfast around 8:30 am with a former combatant and also a resident of São Francisco do Sul.

On Saturday morning (1st), the president also rode a watercraft. From the back, he left accompanied by security guards and caused a crowding in the sea. During the afternoon he was seen on the beach.

On Friday (31), the president stayed on the beach with his family during the afternoon. At the end of the day, he went on a motorcycle ride in the city and found supporters. Bolsonaro spent the turn of the year at the fort.

1 of 6 Bolsonaro and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, on the beach in SC on the eve of New Year’s Eve — Photo: Marcos Schmitt/NSC TV Bolsonaro and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, on the beach in SC on the eve of New Year’s Eve — Photo: Marcos Schmitt/NSC TV

On the fourth day of visits, the same date he announced the new readjustment in the minimum wage (read more below), Bolsonaro left Forte Marechal Luz, around 9 am. The president went to the Beto Carrero theme park alongside his first lady and 11-year-old daughter. There, he accessed the space from the back of the kart track at around 11 am and went straight to watch the Hot Wheels show.

2 of 6 Bolsonaro after drifting with used car at a concert at Beto Carrero — Photo: Raphael Moser/NSC TV Bolsonaro after drifting with a used car in a show at Beto Carrero — Photo: Raphael Moser/NSC TV

Bolsonaro drives a car and raises smoke from tires during a show at Beto Carrero

After the show, Bolsonaro appeared on the runway, where he was introduced to the public. He wore the same overalls as the pilots and spoke to the audience quickly. Shortly thereafter, he drove one of the show’s cars while drifting. (see below). The president caused a crowding in the place, taking pictures with visitors, had lunch and returned to the city where he is staying with his family.

3 of 6 Bolsonaro left Forte Marechal Luz, where he is staying, around 9 am this Thursday — Photo: Guilherme Barbosa/NSC TV Bolsonaro left Forte Marechal Luz, where he is staying, around 9 am this Thursday — Photo: Guilherme Barbosa/NSC TV

On Wednesday (29), the president went out on a watercraft during the morning. A video was posted on the official social media account showing the delivery of supplies by the federal government to the state of Bahia. “We are still in Bahia”, he wrote along with the images.

After criticism in the post, the profile responded to two messages. “In the video, the helicopter is that of the Navy. Its president, on the other hand, has worked a lot in the past” (see below).

4 of 6 President profile responds comment on social network — Photo: Reproduction/Reproduction President profile responds comment on social network — Photo: Reproduction/Reproduction

On Tuesday morning, the president caused a crowd and hugged supporters as he went to the beach. In the afternoon, rode a motorcycle and greeted supporters, also clustered, in the city.

During the afternoon, Bolsonaro also bet on Mega da Virada and had his hair cut at a barbershop in the city.

In Santa Catarina, according to a state decree, it is possible to go without a protective mask against Covid-19 outdoors, but only in cases where there is distance. When there is agglomeration, the mask is mandatory even in open places..

5 of 6 Bolsonaro goes to lottery in São Francisco do Sul — Photo: São Chico Online Bolsonaro goes to lottery in São Francisco do Sul — Photo: São Chico Online

The president arrived at the been in the early afternoon of monday. He landed on the plane at Ministro Victor Konder Airport, in Navegantes, and took a helicopter to São Francisco do Sul, where he went to Fort Marechal Luz. The space is managed by the 5th Division of the Brazilian Army.

Federal Deputy Colonel Armando (PSL) welcomed Bolsonaro on arrival. He tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, the chief executive said he will not vaccinate his daughter against Covid-19. The statements about the immunization of this public contradict scientific evidence.

The first lady also caused a crowd when she went to a craftswoman’s studio. In a video released on social media, Michelle Bolsonaro thanked her for a gift she received from the owner of the establishment after one of the president’s visits to the city.

6 out of 6 Bolsonaro greets supporters on SC beach — Photo: Jean Raoupp/NSC TV Bolsonaro greets supporters on SC beach — Photo: Jean Raoupp/NSC TV

Adjustment in the minimum wage

President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Thursday (30), in a live broadcast on a social network during the holidays in Santa Catarina, that the minimum wage will be R$ 1,212 in 2022. A provisional measure will be published in the “Official Gazette of the Union to confirm the value.

“As of January 1st, the new minimum wage [será de] R$ 1,212”, said the president during live broadcast from Santa Catarina, where Bolsonaro is on vacation.

At the end of 2020, Bolsonaro set the minimum wage at R$1,100. As of January 1, 2022, the amount will be R$1,212. The value corresponds only to the correction for inflation measured by the INPC, with no real gain.

The R$ 1,212 was set in the 2022 Budget, approved by Congress on December 21, based on a 10.18% forecast for the INPC. Bolsonaro’s announcement, therefore, confirms the value approved by the Legislative.

