Bolsonaro sanctions law that raises to R$ 200 thousand IPI exemption for PwD vehicles

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned Bill 5,149 which extends the exemption from IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) for the acquisition of new vehicles by people with disabilities (PcD), in addition to professional drivers.

In addition, the new law raised the benefit ceiling from R$ 140 thousand to R$ 200 thousand, expanding the range of options for consumers able to request the discount.

According to the government, “The exemption is valid for professional drivers and for people with severe or profound physical, visual, hearing and mental disabilities and people with autism spectrum disorder.”

The Bill had been approved by the Senate on December 15th, when the provision that revoked the PIS/Pasep and Cofins exemption in the purchase of chemical and pharmaceutical products intended for health was excluded, as a way of offsetting the tax waiver caused by the IPI exemption on the purchase of automobiles.

Bolsonaro, in turn, vetoed the section that expanded the exemption for non-factory accessories. As a result, only optional items and original accessories can benefit from the exemption.

The increase in the ceiling should offset the rise in prices of new vehicles in recent years, which has reduced the number of models available in this segment and which need to have an engine with up to 2,000 cm³.