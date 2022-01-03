Bolsonaro Strange SBT Commercial: “Gay Propaganda?”

Bolsonaro was not satisfied with the commercial shown by SBT recently in an institutional advertisement for the network. The president found it strange that the channel had released an image celebrating the differences. Among the differences, there is the LGBQIA+ community and initiated by Patricia Abravanel in a strong speech. The head of government felt a change in the attitude of Silvio Santos’ company.

The advertisement begins with Patricia Abravanel speaking. “For 15 years, Brazil has been the country that kills the most LGBTQIA+ people in the world,” she says. From there, other employees of the company continue. “And what do you, what do we have to do with it? LGBTphobia is a crime. And we contribute to it whenever we omit ourselves. When we propagate hate speech. When we offend so many people’s struggle. When we don’t respect the rights of others. We know this reality, we need to unite and seek transformation. And it starts with each one of us. The SBT family wants to evolve with you. So, are you coming?

Bolsonaro didn’t like

The president didn’t like what he saw. When informed by advisors, he asked to see the channel’s institutional and was furious. Allies confirmed that he even called his minister and Silvio Santos’ son-in-law to find out what was going on.

Officially, it is a kind of response to the advertising market, as SBT was heavily loaded. But behind the scenes, many people believe that it is an answer that Silvio Santos is already leaving the government.