Bolsonaro takes another watercraft ride and has lunch with ex-sergeant in SFS

This Sunday (2), the president met for breakfast with ex-sergeant Felisbino, 102 years old

In another day of vacation in São Francisco do Sul, in the North of Santa Catarina, President Bolsonaro took advantage of the morning of this Sunday (2) to ride a watercraft and also to have a coffee with the honored.

To honor 102-year-old former sergeant Felisbino and 92-year-old wife Nair Campos da Silveira, Bolsonaro had breakfast with both at Fort Marechal Luz itself, where the president has been staying since last Monday (27th). ).

Soon after, at around 10:30 am, the president left the Fort and headed for the beach. He did another ride on a watercraft in Praia do Forte. Bolsonaro was alone on the motorcycle, but he was surrounded by security.

Neither the First Lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, nor her daughter Laura, were accompanying him. After the tour, he got off the bike, at the entrance to the sea, to take pictures with supporters, who surrounded him in the middle of the water.

Bolsonaro enters the water to take pictures with supporters

After taking the photos, around the beginning of the afternoon, at 12:00, Bolsonaro went to one of the corners of Praia do Forte, in São Francisco do Sul, and sat at one end in a chair, while supporters were in a playpen a few meters away from distance.