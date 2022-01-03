Bolsonaro takes another watercraft ride and has lunch with ex-sergeant in SFS

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago News Comments Off on Bolsonaro takes another watercraft ride and has lunch with ex-sergeant in SFS 0 Views

This Sunday (2), the president met for breakfast with ex-sergeant Felisbino, 102 years old

In another day of vacation in São Francisco do Sul, in the North of Santa Catarina, President Bolsonaro took advantage of the morning of this Sunday (2) to ride a watercraft and also to have a coffee with the honored.

Bolsonaro has breakfast with ex-sergeant Felisbino, 102 years old – Photo: São Chico Online/Disclosure/NDBolsonaro has breakfast with former sergeant Felisbino, 102 years old – Photo: São Chico Online/Divulgação/ND

To honor 102-year-old former sergeant Felisbino and 92-year-old wife Nair Campos da Silveira, Bolsonaro had breakfast with both at Fort Marechal Luz itself, where the president has been staying since last Monday (27th). ).

Soon after, at around 10:30 am, the president left the Fort and headed for the beach. He did another ride on a watercraft in Praia do Forte. Bolsonaro was alone on the motorcycle, but he was surrounded by security.

Neither the First Lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, nor her daughter Laura, were accompanying him. After the tour, he got off the bike, at the entrance to the sea, to take pictures with supporters, who surrounded him in the middle of the water.

Watch video while Bolsonaro is on the water

Bolsonaro enters the water to take pictures with supporters – Video: Márcio dos Reis/ND

There was crowding when Bolsonaro entered the sea – Video: Márcio dos Reis/ND

After taking the photos, around the beginning of the afternoon, at 12:00, Bolsonaro went to one of the corners of Praia do Forte, in São Francisco do Sul, and sat at one end in a chair, while supporters were in a playpen a few meters away from distance.

Join the group and receive the main news
of Joinville and region in the palm of your hand.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Studies indicate reduced severity of the Ômicron variant

A series of new studies in laboratory animals and human tissues is providing the first …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved