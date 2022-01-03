Bolsonaro was admitted with intestinal obstruction, with no expected discharge; Plateau says he is doing well | Politics

In a note released early this Monday morning (3), the Special Secretariat for Communication of the Presidency (Secom), informed that President Jair Bolsonaro is doing well after being hospitalized with abdominal obstruction.

Bolsonaro felt abdominal pain while on vacation in Santa Catarina and, at dawn, was hospitalized in São Paulo.

“The Special Secretariat for Social Communication (Secom) informs that the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, after feeling an abdominal discomfort, was admitted to the Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo, in the early hours of this Monday (3), for the performance Secom also informs that the President is doing well and that more details will be released later, after updating the medical report”, informed Secom.

Vila Nova Star hospital said in a medical bulletin that there is no expected discharge and that Bolsonaro is stable and undergoing treatment. He also informed that the doctor who takes care of the president, Antônio Luiz Macedo, who is returning from the Bahamas, will take over the case.

“The Vila Nova Star Hospital informs that the President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, was admitted to the unit at dawn this Monday, due to a condition of intestinal subocclusion. He is stable, undergoing treatment and will be reassessed throughout this morning by the team of Dr. Antônio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo. At the moment, there is no expected discharge”, informed the institution.

Bolsonaro arrives in São Paulo with suspected intestinal obstruction

Since being stabbed to death during the 2018 election campaign, Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries as a result of the episode. He also had two other procedures unrelated to the wound: removal of a bladder stone and a vasectomy. In July, he had to be hospitalized for persistent hiccups. (See Bolsonaro surgery history)

Doctor Antônio Luiz Macedo, who operated on Bolsonaro after the stab wound and has been following the evolution of the case since then, was in the Bahamas when he was warned of the president’s abdominal discomfort. He will return to Brazil, but initially he does not believe in the need for Bolsonaro to undergo another surgery.