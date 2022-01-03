Boninho discloses spoiler about Big Brother Brasil 22: ‘Almost done’

This Sunday (01/02), the director


released a coded spoiler about the new edition of

Big Brother Brazil

. Through a short video, just 25 seconds, posted on their social networks, Big Boss “showed” a little of the new look of the house and revealed an enigmatic text.

“Attention, pay attention! It’s all there! As promised, it has a number, it has lyrics, it has a spoiler…”, he said in the video. “Whatever, there’s also B. A country has it. It has a repeated name. How about Ro. It has two letters in the name. It has to come and go. It has mother. There are mixed people,” he said, all enigmatic.

The director always shares some spoilers to make fans even more anxious for the premiere of the reality, scheduled for January 17th.

Boninho shares new spoiler from BBB22’s house

The warm-up for Big Brother Brasil 22, on TV Globo, does not stop. After

Thaddeus Schimit

Talking about the changes in the new Room of the Leader, Boninho, director of the attraction, used social media last Tuesday (28th) to publicize a new spoiler of the attraction. But everything is still very mysterious.

In the new post, which features a 13-second video, Boninho shows details of the scenario, which is still under construction. You can see the floor, rug and mirrors. In the caption, the director wrote: “Tadeu Schmidt has this little corner here! You went there! Now there’s a little climate.”

