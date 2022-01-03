Boninho spoils the celebrities who will be on ‘BBB 22’; Look

Director posted a video in which he gave tips that who will be in the most watched house in Brazil and said that almost everything is ready for the premiere of the reality show

cute, director of “Big Brother Brasil”, left fans of the reality show intrigued this Sunday, 2nd, by posting a video on social networks with a puzzle with tips on who will be the famous who will participate in the “BBB 22”. “There is Bá, a country has it, it has a repeated name, how about Ro, it has two letters in its name, it comes and goes, it has a mother, there are mixed people”, posted the director. Soon, the subject ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter and many people started to give their guesses. There are people, for example, thinking that the repeated names are, in fact, the singer’s surnames Naiara Azevedo and the actor Jonathan Azevedo. As the director said that he has “a country”, the rumors that Ines Brazil can finally enter the most guarded house in the country regained strength. Another name that is being much speculated is the digital influencer Sammy Lee, as she is a mother and has repeated letters in both her first and last name. Another bet is that “Ro” will be the actor Rodrigo Simas. In the video published by Boninho, he also said that almost everything is ready in the house. “BBB 22” opens on January 17th with a new presenter, the journalist Thaddeus Schmidt. See the hunches:

Attention, pay attention!! Everything is there as promised. It has a number, it has a letter, it has a spoiler… @bbb #bbb22 @tadeuschmidt Look!!! pic.twitter.com/gmQnJetF0x — JB Oliveira (@boninho) January 2, 2022

22 participants

Country: Inês Brazil

Repeated name: Lucas Lucco?

Two letters: Di Ferrero, Negra Li?

It comes and goes: Aline Riscado (goes summer, comes summer)

Has a mother: Sammy Lee?

Are there mixed people: Jesy Nelson? https://t.co/CGbip2bWxs — BCharts (@bchartsnet) January 2, 2022

Q has: Camila Queiroz?

Bá: Gaucho accent (Must be someone from there)

One country has: Julia Gamma (Miss Brazil)

Repeated name: Diego (Di ferrero and Diego hypolito)

Ro: Rodrigo yesas?

Two letters: Di

Comes and comes: Summer (Aline Scratched)

Mom: Everyone has????#BBB22 pic.twitter.com/F5FsonwL5F — Realityzei  (@Realityzei01) January 2, 2022

Sammy Lee and Lucas Lucco come https://t.co/xYUp3RG1px — gusta (@gushresende) January 2, 2022