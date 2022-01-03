Botafogo advances by striker Erison and defender Klaus while still dreaming of Elkeson | firefight

With budget still tight at the beginning of the year, Botafogo advances by two more reinforcements for 2022: striker Erison and defender Klaus, who played last season for Brasil-RS and Ceará, respectively. The information was first published by the “TF Channel”.

Klaus, 27, would arrive to fill the place that was Gilvan’s in the cast. He played 14 games for Ceará last season and is free on the market. Bota’s owners are Joel Carli and Kanu in the sector. As Kanu is in Corinthians’ crosshairs, the club wants to strengthen the defense so as not to depend only on boys like Mezenga and Ewerton.

Erison, on the other hand, would be a bet for the alvinegro attack command, which lost Rafael Navarro and Rafael Moura at the end of 2021. The 22-year-old player belongs to XV de Piracicaba, but made the Series B that passed through Brazil-RS. The boy scored eight goals in 19 games in the second season and stood out despite the club’s relegation.

The duo follows the feature of options within the reality of the moment in General Severiano. The club will have a Series B budget for most of the first half of the year and plans the heaviest investment just for the beginning of the Brazilian Championship. Along these lines, the board also advanced through defensive midfielder Breno and forward Vinicius Lopes, who played for Goiás last season.

While planning the start of the year in reality, Bota allows himself to dream. And the big wish of the time is still Elkeson. The player is still plan A for shirt 9, but the values ​​involved make the club keep its feet on the ground.

The board made a first proposal within the financial possibilities, but the difference between what can be paid and what the athlete wants to receive is still big.

Bota doesn’t rule out making more effort, but the reading is that Elkeson will only wear the alvinegra shirt again if he bets on the club and accepts receiving less than other teams in better situation can offer. Internally, the case is often compared with the hiring of Rafael, who turned down other proposals that were better financially because of his identification with the club. Elkeson played for Bota in 2011 and 2012.

