Botafogo confirms new CNPJ and releases names and biographies of new SAF members

THE Botafogo Football and Regattas informs that she registered in the Jucerja (Commercial Board of the State of Rio de Janeiro) and had your new one approved CNPJ like SAF. Botafogo (Sociedade Anónima de Futebol).

“It is with great satisfaction that I share with you that we had the constitution of the SAF registered through a new CNPJ. We did it with great care, zeal, guided by the best law firms in the country and 100% in line with the law. With great concern to do it properly, in a structured way, with a technical report, including choosing board members and directors with notorious knowledge. As required by law, not related to the club, but with in-depth knowledge of asset spin-offs and company structuring. This completes the legal phase required for an investor’s arrival and contribution. Until the effective sale of the shares to a qualified investor, duly approved by Organs statutory bodies of the club, the SAF will have a pre-operational character”, highlighted the CEO Jorge Braga.

FOLLOW THE NAMES AND A BRIEF BIOGRAPHY OF BOTAFOGO SAF BOARD MEMBERS AND DIRECTORS:

FISCAL COUNCIL

Gaspar Junior Career

– Gaspar Carreira, 54, is an economist, has worked for 30 years in the corporate market in the finance area and for 9 years in corporate governance. Currently, in addition to being a member of several companies and startups, he is a partner at GC Experts and Celint, financial consulting and training and governance services companies.

Marco Schroeder

– Marco Norci Schroeder, 57 years old, economist from UFRGS, with specialization in management at Harvard Business School. Career in the area of ​​communication and telecommunications, having worked at RBS, NET, Contax and Oi, where he was CEO until 2017. He is currently Chairman of the Deliberative Council of Fundação Sistel.

Luiz Frazão

– Luís Henrique de Moraes Frazao, 58, is a lawyer and accountant. He has been working for almost 40 years in advising companies and families, in Brazil and abroad. He is currently a partner at a law firm.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Fernando Pereira

– Fernando Pereira da Silva, 67 years old, is an engineer and has a postgraduate degree in investment analysis from PUC-RJ. He has a career in the insurance area and has been a leader in companies in the sector. Since 2000 he has worked at Aon Inc (a leading global reinsurance and risk analysis company), where he currently holds the position of CEO for Latin America and is a member of the Global Management Committee.

Alessandro Langone

–Alessandro Langone, 30 years old, graduated in Law and Accounting Sciences, MBA in sports and business management, both from FGV. He worked from 2015 to 2021 at BIG4, carrying out consultancy and audits for large national and international companies. He currently holds the position of Controller at Botafogo.

Durcesio Mello

– Durcesio Mello, 66 years old, is a chemical engineer and business entrepreneur for about 30 years of history. It has projects in different segments. Partner-owner of Botafogo since 1994, he is the current President of Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas.

BOARD

David Nunes

– David Nunes, 55 years old, has a degree in Accounting. He has extensive experience in turnaround, corporate reorganization, M&A and extensive knowledge in Judicial Recovery Processes. He has professional experience as a Controller, Finance Executive, Executive Director, Pension Fund Supervisory Advisor and Pro Bono Advisor at Oi Futuro.

Alexandra Visconti

– Alexandra Visconti, 52 years old, has a degree in Social Communication. She has worked for over 25 years in the corporate market and as a university professor. She is currently a partner in an information technology company.