Botafogo ‘maps’ and plans 4 reinforcements at the beginning of the year: ‘We have to be responsible, intelligent and creative’, says Freeland

THE Botafogo started planning for the next season. Without so many available financial resources, the club decided that it will make few signings in 2022 and, probably, only four at the beginning of the year. That’s what the football director revealed Edward Freeland, to Radio Tupi.

– We focused a lot on the search for renovations, for the maintenance of the base. We believe we are starting with a relatively maintained basis from last year. We know that some issues made it very difficult, some still have possibilities, others more difficult. Our intention is to seek replacements in the market, without extrapolating the financial side, trying to technically increase. We have an important map that we are discussing on a daily basis, there are players that we are seeing the market and looking for. There is a specific profile, with a study of the last six editions of the Series A, to have this parameter to be as assertive as possible. Look at the map a lot to find balance. We should have news in the next few days, have another two, three, four signings to start the season and throughout the year bring in more athletes. We would not like to do as this season, when we hired 18, we want to be more surgical, respecting the budget issue. Having four reinforcements at the start of the season and surgically bringing in more to bolster the cast – Freeland explained.

The football director admitted that the club needed to change the planning, which provided for more investment, greater just for the Brazilian championship.

– We believe that it will be more difficult, because the gap that exists in the investments of the Serie B and A are larger. Those who are going up have another obstacle, not only this window of registrations that lasts until April, those who go up come without revenue and have to plan against 16 other teams that already have a better organized budget. Botafogo still has worrying financial issues, even with the expectation of completing a sale to the club, which could provide a contribution. We are in the transition process, initial, but I’m not facing it, it’s Jorge Braga and the president. We’re going to have a hard time at the beginning of the season, the average salaries for Serie A are very high. We have to be financially responsible, intelligent and creative to build a competitive squad at the beginning and strengthen throughout the season to play a good role in Serie A – he said.

– The club had initially agreed to make a larger investment starting in June. With this new registration window, which ends in April, we have to be even more creative. We are talking internally to see how much we can anticipate to go to the market more aggressively and have the most competitive team possible considering the level of Serie A. We had planned until May to have a payroll similar to Serie B, now we have this new challenge and internal talks to free up resources and have greater investment in the club’s football – he concluded.