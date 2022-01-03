Brady Shines and Leads the Buccaneers to Victory Over the Jets in NFL Final Seconds | American football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defending NFL champions, flirted dangerously with a upset this Sunday afternoon, but managed to turn the game around against the New York Jets in the final seconds to take their 12th win of the league’s 2021/22 season.

+NFL: Carolina Panthers has covid outbreak and cancels training

1 of 1 Tom Brady protests referee in Bucs victory over Jets — Photo: Elsa/Getty Images Tom Brady protests referee in Bucs victory over Jets — Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

With a victory campaign led by Tom Brady in the final two minutes, the Florida team triumphed 28-24 at MetLife Stadium in New York, after falling 14 points down at the start of the third quarter.

Brady had 410 aerial yards for three touchdowns. Suffered an intercept. Other offensive standouts were tight end Rob Gronkowski (115 yards from seven catches) and wide receiver Cyril Grayson (81 yards from six catches).

Grayson, by the way, was the winning hero in the last campaign when he received a TD pass from Brady.

In addition to the rival’s good morning, the Buccaneers also had to deal with the rebellion of their wide receiver Antonio Brown, who abandoned the match in the third quarter.

The New York Jets, one of the biggest punching bags in the league, got off to a great start, thanks. After a great first campaign, the team capitalized on a creative move: Braxton Berrios entered the endzone to open the scoring.

The current league champion’s response was immediate. With a long campaign (of 15 plays and 65 yards covered), the Buccaneers were in a good position to draw. And they came to a level with a pass from Tom Brady to Mike Evans.

It was Brady’s 77th touchdown pass in the Tampa T-shirt – the third with the most decisive passes in franchise history. In season 2021/22, the superstar had, so far, 27 passes to TD and no interceptions in the red zone.

The score from 7 to 7 was maintained until the end of the first quarter.

At the start of the second period, the Jets made it – who knew? – stay ahead of trendy opponents. After 16 plays, 78 yards and seven minutes, the New York team managed to break through the rival defense and enter the end zone.

And again with Braxton Berrios, who received a nine-yard throw from Zach Wilson.

Even more impressive, the Jets defense managed to contain the Buccaneers’ attack and limit it to a Ryan Succop field goal in the following campaign to stay ahead of the scoreboard (14-10) with ten minutes to play in the second quarter.

The score remained unchanged until two minutes to go. With the ball in his possession, Brady could have given Tampa one last score, but was intercepted 28 seconds before half-time by Brandin Echols – who still returned 29 yards to leave the Jets with a chance of converting a field goal.

And the three points came in a shot from Eddy Pineiro, and with a 51-yard shot. The two teams went to the locker rooms with New York leading 17-10.

On the way back from halftime, the Jets continued to improve. Ty Johnson scored a touchdown seven minutes from the end of the third quarter to take the lead 24-10.

Tampa even bounced back and scored ten straight points with a touchdown from Cameron Braite and another field goal from Succop. But he also had to deal with a bizarre situation at the end of the third quarter, when wide receiver Antonio Brown simply abandoned the game and threw his clothes to the crowd (see below). After the confrontation, the coach of the Bucs, Bruce Arians, stated that the player is no longer part of the squad.

In the fourth period, New York had a chance to kill the game with two minutes to go, when it reached the visitors’ red zone, but committed a turnover on downs and returned the ball to Brady.

And isn’t the seven-times Super Bowl champion figured it out again? Brady led a 93-yard campaign in just nine plays before finding Cyril Grayson in the end zone to turn the score around to 28-24 after a two-point conversion.

Check out this Sunday’s other NFL results: