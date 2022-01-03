Brands shell out impressive amounts for the BBB 2022 and make Globo richer

The anticipation of the new house, curiosity about the performance of the new presenter and the mystery about the cast is transforming the BBB 2022 a gimmick for the advertising market.

So much so that advertising heavyweights are putting a fortune in the pocket of the Globe for the new edition of the reality show.

So far, 11 brands are closed to TV in Rio. There is only one sponsorship quota left to be sold. The current ones represent nothing more than R$ 601 million in sales for the Marinho family’s TV.

Americanas, Avon and PicPay are in the Big quota, the most valuable, in the heat of R$ 91.9 million each. There is only one quota of this category left to be filled. C&A, Heineken, P&G and Seara are with Anjo, the second line of sponsorship, in the amount of R$ 69.1 million each.

There is still a third quota, Brother, the “cheapest”, in the amount of R$ 11.8 million each. The brands Above, Engov, McDonald’s and QuintoAndar are already established as sponsors.

Millionaire Globe with BBB 2022

In addition to the exposed quotas, the money enters Globo’s account through other means, and that is why we understand the so-called dynamic and extra quotas. Companies like Coca-Cola, Downy, Doriana, Fiat and 99 are some confirmed.

In order to attract more advertisers, Globo may offer discounts. It is something recurrent in the relationship between television and the advertising market. The broadcaster is in the habit of giving partners discounts of up to 10%.

In addition to a possible new format, the details of the new house and the arrival of Tadeu Schmidt at the helm of BBB 2022 is one of the most discussed points internally.

Interest in BBB 2022

The public wants to know how the first week of the show will arrive on TV, how many enmities, friendships and romance will be exposed. And of course, which famous will accept the invitation from Boninho’s team.

For Tadeu, all that’s left is to guarantee the public’s affection. And make it clear that his way of acting will be different from that exposed by the previous presenter, Tiago Leifert.