Brazil has 12.3 million young people who neither study nor work – Economy

The dream of Gabriela Novazzi, 27, is to get a job to give a better life to the 3-year-old son. She never had a steady job, with a formal contract. Only beaks you can get at events. Since 2016, when she was forced to leave the college in PE for financial reasons, Gabriela neither studies nor works. “It was my mother who helped me with my studies, but she lost her job and stopped paying for university,” he says.

Inexperienced, she is looking for any opportunity to enter the job market. But the search has not been easy. “Most companies require prior experience. It’s a difficulty”, he says. In addition to giving stability to her son, Gabriela also dreams of finishing college. “It is never late to restart.”

Gabriela is part of a contingent of young people up to 29 years old that has grown a lot in recent times. They are called “nem-nor”, ​​a group of people who neither study nor work. According to IDados, up to the second quarter of 2021, this population represented 30% of young people in this age group. This means 12.3 million people, a figure that exceeds the population of the Belgium.

The number of neither-neithers jumped during the pandemic, in 2020. In 2021, the numbers have retreated a little, but are still above the pre-Covid-19. There are almost 800 thousand more people compared to the first half of 2019 – when the group represented 27.9% of young people up to 29 years old. The problem is that since 2012 the number has been growing. At that time, the neither-nors were 25% of the age group (or 10 million).

NECK

“This represents a huge inefficiency for the State, since many of these people had public investment behind them”, says the researcher at the consultancy, Ana Tereza Pires, responsible for the survey. In addition to the economic issue, there is also the individual side of each young person, without experience.

Every year, she says, new students graduate and are unable to be absorbed into the market, which creates a pocket of neither. Without a job or income, they cannot study and many stop along the way, as in the case of Gabriela. According to Ana Tereza, finishing college in a recession can have consequences for her entire professional life. Those who get jobs may have lower wages compared to those who graduate during economic expansion.

Even for those who have already found a job, the crisis is a problem, because it first punishes the younger people, who have less experience and receive less. Companies prefer to guarantee the permanence of specialized professionals who are difficult to hire. Not to mention that younger people represent a lower cost of termination.

EDUCATION AND GDP

In the assessment of the president of the Trevisan School of Business, Vandyck Silveira, the situation of young people is the result of a series of issues. The first is associated with education. “We have a poor quality elementary and high school, which does not prepare students for anything.” The problem, for him, is not a lack of investment. But by wrong investment.

Added to this is the low growth of the economy. Since 2013, the country has not been able to find the path to a consistent recovery. Between 2017 and 2019, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at an average of 1.4% per year – a result far below capacity. “To employ all the young people who enter the job market, Brazil would need to grow at least 3% a year”, says Silveira. “We are definitely falling behind.”

For specialists, the growth of the neither-nor means loss of productivity and human capital. For Marcelo Neri, director of FGV Social, Brazil had the largest number of young people in the history of the pandemic. But that percentage is expected to drop by half by the end of the century, a result of demography. In his opinion, this generation is sacrificing the present and the future. “So the future of the country is compromised by the lack of quantity and the low quality treatment given to youth.”