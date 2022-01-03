Brazil may have a Covid peak caused by Ômicron in 15 days, says infectologist

The cases of Covid-19 caused by the Ômicron variant may break records after the end of the year festivities and reach levels similar to those registered by developed countries.

The forecast is from Marcelo Otsuka, infectious disease, pediatrician and member of the Department of Pediatric Infectology of the Brazilian Society of Infectology, who spoke to CNN this Monday morning (3).

“We estimate that, over the next 15 days or three weeks, (the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus) may reach a peak similar to that of France, the United Kingdom or the United States, this could indeed happen”, says Otsuka.

France registered in the last days of 2021 more than 200 thousand total cases of Covid-19 in a single day. The United Kingdom has identified more than 180,000 and the United States has passed 300,000 cases.

On December 28, the world registered a record of infections since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1.45 million infected in a single day. It is estimated that the Ômicron variant is responsible for most cases in Europe.

For Otsuka, low testing in Brazil can make it difficult to identify cases of Ômicron and old or new strains, a situation that is aggravated by the confluence of flu cases across the country, which makes it difficult to identify cases related to Covid and Influenza.

“Brazil still tests very little. We have a positivity rate of 38%, and these countries have a rate of 8%”, he says. “We could miss many diagnoses, there could be new variants and people more susceptible to having more serious conditions”, he adds.

The expert emphasizes that there is still not enough information on whether the decrease in coronavirus mortality is related to the lower lethality of the new variant or whether it is just a result of vaccination.

He warns that this is not the time to reduce protection barriers and that fighting misinformation is still a problem for the coronavirus to be finally controlled after the beginning of the third year of the pandemic.

“Any situation in the future depends on the behavior of our population and the guidelines given to them, what and how to do it. It’s incredible that two years have gone by and we’re still banging our heads about it”, he concludes.