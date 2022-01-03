Brazil notifies 32 deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours; moving average is 98 – Health

With the impact of the New Year’s holiday, the Brazil registered 32 deaths by Covid-19 this Sunday, the 2nd, on the second day of the year. The weekly moving average, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, stood at 98 for the third day in a row below 100.

The states of Alagoas, Sergipe, Rio de Janeiro, Amapá, Acre and Rio Grande do Norte did not report any deaths. Mato Grosso do Sul did not update cases and deaths. Roraima, Rondônia and the Federal District did not publish bulletins, as did Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais, Goiás and Tocantins. In the accumulated total, there are already 619.1 thousand deaths notified since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles.

Within 24 hours, new reported cases of the disease were at 1,753. The country has 22.2 million cases of the infection since March 2020. The moving average of cases in the last seven days is 7,628.

The daily data is gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, which is formed by state, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL, in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance released at 8 pm.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8th of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.