Brazil takes up seat on UN Security Council – News

From this Saturday (1st), Brazil takes on one of the rotating seats on the UN Security Council (United Nations). The country resumes a seat on the collegiate of nations ten years after its last visit to the council, in 2011.

Apart from Brazil, Albania, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates were elected to participate in the UN body. Countries occupy five of the ten rotating seats that have the right to vote in decisions taken by the group of nations.

The UN Security Council has, among its main objectives, the maintenance of international peace and security, being able to act as an intermediary, impose sanctions and even authorize security forces to act in situations of international conflict.

During the 2022-2023 biennium, Brazil will make its 11th visit to the decision-making body of the United Nations. Of the 15 council members, only five countries have a permanent seat and veto power: the United States, Russia, France, the United Kingdom and China. But Brazil, in addition to other nations, has been trying to be part of the permanent group for years. Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho, approved by the Senate in 2019 to be the country’s permanent representative to the UN, will participate in the council’s meetings.

In June 2021, when it was elected to the rotating seat, the Brazilian candidacy was not opposed by the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, the bloc to which it belongs, and obtained 181 favorable votes at the UN General Assembly, in which they are represented. the 193 member states of the entity. The country replaces Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which ended its two-year term on December 31, 2021. Mexico, which entered in January of last year, will continue to be the other Latin American representative throughout 2022.

“In the 2022-2023 biennium, Brazil will prioritize the prevention and peaceful solution of conflicts, the efficiency of peace missions and humanitarian responses to international crises, the consolidation of peace through actions aimed at development, respect for rights human rights and the greater participation of women in actions to promote international peace and security. The country will also seek to improve the coordination of the council with other UN bodies and with regional bodies involved in conflict resolution,” stated Itamaraty in a statement released this Saturday.