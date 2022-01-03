BRF responds to inquiries from Petros about capital increase; Raízen earnings and more highlights

The corporate news this Monday (3rd) highlights the BRF (BRFS3), which defended the capital increase after questioning by the Petros fund. In addition, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) saw its storage capacity increase 30% last year.

Raízen (RAIZ4) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP). B3 (B3SA3) adjusted the amounts to be paid as dividends.

Kora Saúde, in turn, acquired 100% of the shares representing the capital stock of Hospital São Francisco, located in Ceilândia.

Check out the highlights:

BRF (BRFS3) defended, in response to Petros’ inquiries, the capital increase through a follow on.

According to a statement, the proposed capital increase will be voted on at the Extraordinary General Meeting called for the next 17th.

Since June 2021, BRF has noticed a strong evolution of its nominal gross debt, fundamentally due to the exchange rate variation and cash generation in 2021, with a stable level of liquidity. Thus, net debt jumped from R$14.7 billion on June 30, 2021 to R$16.7 billion on September 30, 2021. In the same period, the net leverage indicator dropped from 2.76x EBITDA in the last 12 months to 3.06x.

Management says it is concerned about the level of net leverage in the short/medium term, although theoretically there could be an increase in the Company’s nominal EBITDA and despite all the countermeasures adopted, including, recently, the extinction of the put and the reconfiguration of our company at Banvit with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)

Magazine Luiza began operating at the end of the year the largest distribution center in the network, in Guarulhos (SP). With 100,000 square meters, it began to be planned about three years ago to meet the company’s increased demand. With this and other units opened in 2021, Magalu’s storage capacity grew by 30% in the year. The company arrives in December with 21 CDs and 1 million m² of storage area. Considering the stores, by 2023 the company expects to have 2 million m² in total.

The opening came at the end of a year considered particularly difficult for retailers. After a strong growth in digital sales in 2020, the performance in 2021 was marked by the end of the impact of emergency aid, by high inflation and by the continuation of bad indicators of employment and income. The trading of shares of these companies on the Stock Exchange mirrored these problems. Magalu closed the year with the worst performance on the Ibovespa, the main indicator of B3, with a drop of 71%.

Last Thursday (30th) Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) signed contracts with Ubuntu for the sale of its entire stake in the PAR-T-218_R12 concession, located in the Paraná Basin.

The total value of these transactions is US$ 32 thousand and the closing is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent and approval by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Raízen’s Board of Directors approved the declaration of Interest on Own Capital (JCP), in the gross amount of R$0.022011100299128 per share.

Payment will be made today, December 30, based on the shareholding on the same date.

Said JCP will be calculated based on the shareholding position of January 5, 2022. Payment of the JCP will occur on a date to be defined.

B3 (B3SA3) announced that the amounts attributed per share related to dividends referring to the third quarter of 2021 were adjusted from R$0.14945197 to R$0.14945153.

Gol (GOLL4), continuing the information disclosed in the Material Fact of June 8, 2021 regarding the acquisition of MAP Transportes Aéreos Ltda. by the company, informs that, on December 30, 2021, Order SG No. 1929/2021 was issued, through which the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (“CADE”) approved the transaction without restrictions.

“Under the terms of the applicable legislation, the approval decision will become final within 15 calendar days from its publication, with no third party appeal or summons by the CADE Court. The full text of the Dispatch and the other documents of a public nature about the analysis carried out by CADE can be accessed at the autarchy’s electronic address”, pointed out the airline in a statement.

Kora Saúde (KRSA3) entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the shares representing the capital stock of Serviços Hospitalares Yuge (Hospital São Francisco), located in Ceilândia, in the Federal District, including all of the company’s properties, as well as the adjacent areas for future expansions.

The company assumed the obligation to pay the sellers the purchase price of BRL 330 million, of which BRL 250 million at the closing of the transaction and BRL 80 million within 5 years.

Klabin (KLBN11) contracted a credit line of US$ 447 million until 2024 for Puma II equipment.

The banks involved in the transaction are Banco Santander, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Bank of America, and Citibank.

Espadrilles (ALPA4)

Alpargatas (ALPA4) closed the sale of participation in Osklen to Dass for R$ 400 million.

Wiz (WIZS3) and BRB (BSLI4; BSLI3) entered into a partnership to distribute insurance for 20 years, with the guarantee of the Central Bank.

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3)

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) signed an agreement with Petrobras for the purchase of processed natural gas produced in all the fields in the Remanso and Miranga poles, at the exit of the Catu gas treatment unit (UTG Catu).

The contract makes it possible to advance access to the infrastructure necessary for the marketing of natural gas production and liquid derivatives in Bahia, independently, from Saturday (1st).

SLC Agrícola (SLCE3) informed that the corporate reorganization involved the transfer of 10 million common shares issued by the company to members of the Logemann family.

Thus, the operation led to a reduction in the direct interest held by SLC Participações in the company, as well as the indirect interest held by the five holding companies formed by the Logemann family to manage the equity interest in SLC Participações.

CESP (CESP6) informed that the indirect controlling shareholders of the company, Votorantim, SF Fifty Six Participações, Votorantim Geração de Energia, CPP Investments and, as consenting intervener, VTRM Energia Participações, signed an investment agreement definitively regulating the terms and conditions of the corporate reorganization disclosed in October 2021.

The agreement establishes the merger of all shares issued by CESP by VTRM, excluding shares owned by it or in the company’s treasury, so that, with the completion of the transaction, CESP will become a wholly owned subsidiary of VTRM and the preferred shares will be redeemed and VTRM will be listed in the special listing segment of B3’s Novo Mercado.

