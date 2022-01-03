Bride says Ronaldo is devastated by his absence at Cruzeiro’s birthday party – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Ronaldo and Celina were in Parati, Rio de Janeiro, at the turn of the year

The absence of Ronaldo in Belo Horizonte this Sunday (2), the day of Cruzeiro’s anniversary, generated numerous conspiracy theories, even with the official announcement pointing out that the former player had been infected by Covid-19. The Phenomenon’s fiancee, model Celina Locks, used her social networks to talk about the health conditions of Fox’s owner.

“We’re fine. Unfortunately, Mô (Ronaldo) tested positive for Covid-19, I tested negative. We’ll be quarantined together, we’ll spend these days recovering together. We spent New Year’s Eve in Parati (at Rio de Janeiro), which is close, precisely because of this date of the 101-year Cruise. We would be in Belo Horizonte today. We changed our plans for the New Year, we would go to Dubai. We moved to be on this special date of the Cruise, celebrating the 101 years with the fans, with everyone, who were waiting for this moment, He even more, was super excited”, he said in videos posted on Instagram.

“He worked on those rest days and, when we returned to São Paulo, we arrived, after an hour she started to feel chills, she started to feel bad. His temperature rose, he spent the night with fever. Yesterday, late at night, we did a test to be sure and for reasons of civility and civil liability, we took the test to be sure. It tested positive and I tested negative,” he commented.

Celina Locks said that Ronaldo is “destroyed” for not having come to Belo Horizonte on this special day for Cruzeiro.

He is doing well, being medicated by the doctors in charge, and God willing he will be able to celebrate this date with the Cruzeiro fans, which is so important to him. he was super excited. He was devastated, destroyed from taking this blow to the head on such a special date for him. May you keep cheering for his recovery soon, and everything will be fine. Thank you for your messages of affection and consideration for us.

See what Ronaldo’s fiancée said about the former player’s health condition

