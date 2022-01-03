C&A and Zara factories refuse to pay minimum wage since 2020

“The biggest wage theft ever in the fashion industry,” pointed out the Worker Right Consortium (WRC), an independent organization that oversees labor rights around the world. The group published a study this month accusing Indian garment manufacturers of not paying the minimum wage to employees who operate the factories. It is worth remembering that the Indian state Karnataka is recognized as one of the largest fashion production centers in the world and supplies brands such as Zara, H&M, Puma, Nike, C&A, GAP, Marks &Spencer and Tesco.

However, the fashion industries located in southwest India were denounced by the WRC for the lack of optimal payment for more than 400 thousand employees, since 2020. Pointing out salaries below the minimum legally established in the country, each employee is receiving around R$ 347 .85 monthly.

In total, the study estimates that the amount of unpaid wages to date has exceeded £41m (about R$308m). To Briton The Guardian, WRC Executive Director Scott Nova said: “In terms of the number of workers affected and the total amount of money stolen, this is the most blatant act of wage theft we have ever seen. The children of garment workers are hungry for brands to make money.”

“Nike expects all suppliers to comply with local legal requirements and Nike’s code of conduct,” company said. A spokesperson for Inditex, which owns Zara, said: “We have a strict code of conduct that requires all factories in our supply chain to pay legal wages, at a minimum. We are engaging suppliers in the region to encourage them to make payment.”

However, the WRC insisted that this is a large-scale violation of human rights. “It’s been almost two years since suppliers refused to pay the minimum wage and brands let this continue when they know they are the only ones with the power to stop this widespread theft,” he concluded.

Sabrina Pessoa collaborated

