Caixa launches new line of credit for self-employed truckers

THE Federal Savings Bank recently launched a special credit line for self-employed truck drivers. Named “Transport Box Turn“, the service has interest rates of 1.99% per month. The measure comes after a turbulent period for the category, which listed the possibility of a general strike on the highways.

The novelty will work based on the anticipation of freight costs. Companies that hire installment freight will be able to request the advance payment from the bank, which will transfer the money directly to the self-employed truck driver. From there, he will have access to the amount in cash via Caixa’s account.

How to get advance shipping?

To obtain advance payment, freight must be registered in the Treasury Department system, with the issuance of the Electronic Tax Manifest (MDF-e). This digital document is responsible for storing all data about the cargo and those responsible for transport.

In relation to debt amortization, it will be made in a single installment, maturing on the same date defined by the carrier in the MDF-e for the payment of freight.

To request the Giro Caixa Transporte credit, the company must request the limit at a Caixa branch, upon analysis of the financial profile. Once the limit is released, the service will be operationalized digitally by the bank’s Financial Manager.