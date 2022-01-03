Calisto Tanzi, who became known as the owner of Parmalat, dies at 83 | Economy

Businessman Calisto Tanzi, known for having transformed Parmalat into one of the biggest companies in Italy, died on Saturday (1st) at the age of 83 in the city of Parma, Italy.

Parmalat went through a fraudulent bankruptcy in 2003. At that time, it was noticed that there was a 14 billion euro dent in the company’s balance sheet. Thousands of small investors lost money.

The bankruptcy had consequences in several sectors, such as finance, sports, tourism and entertainment.

The company had been artificially inflating sales and earnings figures for years.

There was a wave of lawsuits and litigation around the world because of fraud in Parmalat’s balance sheets.

Tanzi and other executives were sued. He was convicted of manipulating the market and fraudulent bankruptcy. He was convicted several times.

Tanzi was born in 1938, in the town of Collecchio. When he was 22, he took over his grandfather’s dairy business. After four decades, the Parmalat group had around 130 units around the world to produce dairy products.

He was also a member of a top-flight Italian league football club, a tour company and a TV network. He sponsored Formula 1 and ski teams.

€4 billion leak

Parmalat’s crisis was discovered when the company said that an account that would have a balance of €4 billion on the Cayman Islands did not actually exist.

The executives then sought bankruptcy protection and began the lawsuits.

The company was investment grade at the time, but before that there were already worrying signs – the company was not explaining well why it was not using the money to pay off debts.

Authorities later discovered that Tanzi had hidden paintings by Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh so they would not be taken by creditors. The parts were auctioned in 2019.