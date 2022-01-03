Carlos Alberto’s wife rebels with Andréa Nóbrega’s interview

Renata Domingues de Nobrega, current wife of Carlos Alberto de Nobrega, was revolted by an interview given by Andrea Nóbrega, ex-wife of the presenter, to the podcast Papagaio Falante.

During the podcast, Andrea was full of praise when talking about her ex-husband and revealed intimate moments from the time she was married to the presenter. “He won me over with his gray hair… He is a well-resolved person, so he never let a bad mood invade our life. We sat down, talked, I gave advice because it’s not easy, four children he helped, plus his ex-wife, plus the program he records, edits and writes to this day”, he said.

Sérgio Mallandro, presenter of the podcast, questioned whether Andrea and Carlos Alberto are getting along well nowadays and what their interactions were like. “We had a lot of fun, played a lot”, said the socialite. “I keep imagining him making love with that laugh…”, said the comedian. “You’re dumb, I can’t believe I’m listening to this…”, replied the blonde. “His laugh is really good. Carlos Alberto doesn’t need to say anything, just laugh, he’s already conquered people”, continued the comedian.

The current wife of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, Renata Domingues showed her indignation with Andréa’s interview. “Carlos saw it himself and said that this is absurd, this is not humor. I feel indignant about this type of program. So much to talk about, to comment on, and you keep hitting the same key over and over again? He said he feels indignant and that this is not humor, this is an appeal. And whoever participates in this type of program is as appealing as whoever does it”, she said in an interview with NaTelinha.

“From the moment a person is public, in the case of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, he is subject to being talked about. I respect every moment in Carlos Alberto’s life, but I respect those who respect me. And it’s not the first time this kind of situation has happened. For me, it reached the limit when talking about particular situations and also when using the present, as if he still had that situation they were talking about”, snapped Renata.

“I felt totally disrespected for being his wife, I didn’t like what I saw. I don’t follow Sérgio Mallandro’s work, nor a podcast of this level. Carlos was even invited and he denied it because he doesn’t do this type of podcast. I thought it was unfortunate for them to spend almost an hour talking about Carlos Alberto, since the topic was not him. Even before putting it on the air, as the presenter, he should review his questions and find out if this will reach a third person, in this case Carlos Alberto’s wife”, concluded the current wife of the presenter of A Praça é Nossa.