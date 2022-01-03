Carnaval 2022: Covid-19, risk of crowding and construction work make Liesa postpone technical trials at Sapucaí

RIO — The technical rehearsals of the samba schools for the carnival, which were scheduled to take place at Marquês de Sapucaí, in the Center, from the second half of this month, were postponed because of the works on the avenue, which have not yet been completed, and by the epidemiological scenario of the city of Rio because of Covid-19. The number of cases has increased in the last week.

Doses against Covid: Paes will try to buy vaccines for 560.2 thousand children from 5 to 11 years old

In November last year, a public and private investment of more than R$45 million was announced for improvements in the infrastructure of Marquês de Sapucaí. Among the plans were adjustments to the runway lighting, improvement of the runway’s drainage system and a new fire-fighting project.

Of all the planning of works, Jorge Perlingeiro, president of the Independent League of Samba Schools (Liesa), says that there is still work to be done to replace the asphalt on the avenue, which had not been resurfaced for 12 years, and to replace the manholes with others bigger, especially because of the large volume of rain in January and February in the city. According to him, the forecast now is that the avenue will be prepared for technical tests only in late January or early February. Carnival starts on February 27th.

Perlingeiro also claimed to be evaluating access to technical trials because of Covid-19, as they are free and open to the public:

— The technical rehearsals are open to the public precisely for those who won’t be able to go to the parade days because they couldn’t get a ticket. And there’s no way to control access. We know that there will be control on the days of carnival parades, but at rehearsal, no. Let’s follow the pandemic scenario until then.

According to the president’s assessment, there is no way to ask for proof of vaccination at the entrance of technical trials because the public is different:

— The audience for the technical rehearsal is different from the audience that goes to the parade. No paid trial, it’s free. In the parade there is a turnstile. They paid for the ticket. You can charge something. There is no such possibility in the rehearsal.

Covid-19: Rio’s scientific committee says there is no restriction for carnival in the current scenario

According to the president of Liesa, the only guaranteed event is the technical rehearsal on the last Sunday before Carnival, traditionally done with the champion of the previous year, in this case, Viradouro, which won the competition in 2020 (in 2021 there was no parade ):

— The time for rehearsals will be much shorter (with the work still in progress). We’ll only have three days. We know that only last Sunday will be possible, with a sound and light test with Viradouro.

In the midst of the pandemic: Samba schools and blocks keep plans for the carnival, which will have a ‘vaccination passport’ at Sapucaí

Proof of vaccination on the avenue

According to Perlingeiro, what is right is the “vaccination passport” for public entry on carnival days, scheduled for the end of February. The idea is that an application, which is still being developed, will be used to control the access of parades and the public at Marquês de Sapucaí.

Carnival 2022: Definition of the party will be taken until January 15th, says Castro

— We’ll receive a template of the app later this month to see how it will work. At Sapucaí, on days of parades, the app for the control of vaccinated people will be needed. The order will be made to everyone who enters the avenue – commented Perlingeiro.

The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, has also been in favor of more “controlled” access to Sapucaí. At an event he attended on the 24th of last month, to honor the samba dancer Monarco, who died on December 11th, he commented on the proof of vaccination and the Covid-19 test for the public:

Under the rule of the militia: Evangelical church is among irregular buildings targeted for demolition operation by the city hall in the West Zone of Rio

— God willing, this battery (from Portela, who was at the event) will explode on Avenida, at Carnival, which will have a vaccine passport, a test, I don’t know what it will have. Since Flamengo can play at Maracanã, Portela can play at Marquês de Sapucaí.