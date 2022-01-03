Casares sees barriers, but still tries Douglas Costa and Soteldo at São Paulo – 03/01/2022

President Julio Casares still dreams of Douglas Costa and Soteldo in São Paulo, but he warns of the financial difficulties and tries to curb the fans’ excitement.

Casares explained, in an interview to “Jogo Aberto”, on TV Bandeirantes, the barriers in the negotiations for the pair of attacking midfielders.

“What I can say is that I would like to be here announcing several players, but São Paulo is very responsible. And I would ask the fans to believe when São Paulo announces, every day I see one or two players speculated on São Paulo Paulo, if that were the case, I would have already announced twenty. Maybe we need a fast player on the side of the field, another midfielder. But São Paulo has debts, I took over with more than R$80 million in debt and we have to be responsible, but let’s build a competitive team for 2022 for sure,” said the president.

Douglas Costa and Soteldo’s scenarios are similar. The gremista is thinking of terminating with the Porto Alegre club, but the board wants to be compensated. And Toronto FC, from Canada, resists lending the Venezuelan.

“About Douglas Costa: he is a wonderful player. I have an excellent relationship with Romildo [Bolzan, presidente do Grêmio], so much so that we moved, two players arrived from Grêmio and two from here went to Grêmio. Douglas is an excellent player, but he needs to settle his situation with Grêmio first. We don’t cross any clubs, and if he decides to stay at the Grêmio, we won’t mess with it. But, if he leaves, let’s talk,” said the president.

“[Soteldo] he’s a great player, we’re talking, but he’s not hiring yet. Just like him, we are watching other players. And, I say again, São Paulo had situations of players in FIFA and debts to be resolved. Therefore, I cannot say whether São Paulo will or will not hire Soteldo. Let’s wait and negotiate,” commented Casares about Soteldo.

São Paulo hit with three reinforcements so far: goalkeeper Jandrei, right-back Rafinha and attacking midfielder Alisson.